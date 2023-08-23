One week ahead of the start of the regular season, the St. Clair football Bulldogs went through their tune up at the Lutheran St. Charles jamboree Friday.
St. Clair played against Hazelwood Central, Pattonville and the host Cougars at the event.
Head Coach Brian Robbins said the team had a positive go round.
“(The) jamboree was a success for us,” Robbins said. “We played several kids and we did not sustain any injuries.”
St. Clair has 45 players on this year’s squad, many of whom got the opportunity to see the field against their three preseason opponents Friday.
“Playing several kids allowed us to see some things we still need to work on,” Robbins said. “The biggest area is probably tackling. You just can’t replicate that in practice the way it will be on a Friday night versus a different opponent and still be safe.”
St. Clair fell just a yard short of claiming a district title in 2022, ending the year with a 6-5 record.
The Bulldogs have a long season ahead to continue working for another chance to write a different ending.
Nine players who started on one side of the ball or both return from last season.
“I feel like we need to continue to develop as the season progresses,” Robbins said.
St. Clair will kick off the regular season at home Friday, hosting Potosi. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m., but could be shifted due to the excessive heat warning.
The Bulldogs are 5-10 all-time against Potosi on the gridiron. St. Clair won the meeting three straight years from 2017-19 before the matchup took a two-year hiatus.
The teams matched up in Week 1 last year with the Trojans earning a 27-14 win on their home field.
St. Clair will also host Windsor in nonconference play this year. That game takes place in Week 8. The Bulldogs play on the road at North County in Week 2 in their only other game outside the Four Rivers Conference.
For league play, the Bulldogs are at home against Sullivan (Week 4) and St. James (Week 6), but travel to Pacific (Week 3), Union (Week 5), Hermann (Week 7) and Owensville (Week 9).
Postseason class and district assignments will be announced by MSHSAA Friday morning.
