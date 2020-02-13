They were the Four Rivers Conference champions and the last undefeated football team.
However, the exploits of the St. Clair Bulldogs football team didn’t end with the season’s final whistle. Indeed, St. Clair is still earning plaudits for its 2019 gridiron campaign.
Area coaches and media members awarded three of the four major awards to members of St. Clair’s team.
Head Coach Brian Robbins was named The Missourian All-Area coach of the year by voters. Robbins led the Bulldogs to a 10-1 mark and the district semifinals as well as winning the FRC title.
Robbins finished six voting points in front of the runner-up, Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin. St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dale Gildehaus was third with Wright City’s Josh Sargent and Sullivan’s Cody Davis also earning votes.
St. Clair senior defensive back Dalton Thompson earned the defensive player of the year award with nearly twice as many votes as runner-up Trent Gleeson of Hermann.
Thompson was the Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year and also made the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 all-state first team.
Thompson was the only player to receive player of the year votes for offensive, defensive and special teams player of the year.
Following Hermann’s linebacker Gleeson was Washington freshman defensive end Trevor Buhr.
Others receiving votes, in order, were Wright City’s Shane Vehige, St. Clair’s Brendyn Stricker, Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp, Borgia’s Brandon Mitchell and Sullivan’s Evan Shetley and Tristan Brown.
St. Clair junior kicker Landen Roberts ran away with the special teams player of the year award, earning 68 points, 62 more than Borgia returner Nick Dyson.
Roberts was named to the MFCA Class 3 all-state second team.
Union returner Christophe Poinsett was third in the voting. Others receiving votes were Borgia’s Sam Heggemann, St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson, Wright City’s Will Janowski, St. James’ Logan Sparks and Sullivan’s Ethan Krygiel.
The lone major honor to go somewhere other than St. Clair was the offensive player of the year award. Borgia’s junior quarterback, Sam Heggemann, won the award by 10 points over Union receiver Peyton Burke.
Heggemann threw for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 1,167 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Finishing third was Union running back Matt Bray.
Others receiving votes for offensive player of the year were Washington’s Christian Meyer, St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson, Borgia’s Mitchell Gildehaus, Union’s Derek Hulsey and Owensville’s Derek Brandt.
In balloting for the All-Area team, the following players each received 95 votes to earn unanimous first-team honors:
• Union running back Matt Bray;
• Union receiver Peyton Burke;
• St. Clair offensive lineman Ryan Barrett;
• Borgia offensive lineman Mitchell Gildehaus;
• Hermann linebacker Trent Gleeson;
• St. Clair defensive back Dalton Thompson; and
• St. Clair kicker Landen Roberts.
Below are the All-Area teams:
First Team
• Quarterback — Borgia’s Sam Heggemann;
• Running back — Union’s Matt Bray;
• Running back — Washington’s Christian Meyer;
• Wide receiver — Union’s Peyton Burke;
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Derek Brandt;
• Wide receiver — Union’s Chase Mehler;
• Tight end — Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp;
• Offensive line — St. Clair’s Ryan Barrett;
• Offensive line — Borgia’s Mitchell Gildehaus;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Joe Hackmann;
• Offensive line — Hermann’s Sam Hurst;
• Offensive line — Union’s Andy Morrow;
• Defensive line — Washington’s Trevor Buhr;
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Brendyn Stricker;
• Defensive line — Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp;
• Defensive line — Borgia’s Vinny Fortner;
• Linebacker — Hermann’s Trent Gleeson;
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Evan Shetley;
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Ryan Barrett;
• Linebacker — Wright City’s Shane Vehige;
• Defensive back — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson;
• Defensive back — Borgia’s Brandon Mitchell;
• Defensive back — Warrenton’s Brett Smith;
• Kicker — St. Clair’s Landen Roberts;
• Punter — Borgia’s Sam Heggemann; and
• Returner — Borgia’s Nick Dyson.
Second Team
• Quarterback — Union’s Derek Hulsey;
• Running back — Sullivan’s Ethan Krygiel;
• Running back — Warrenton’s Logan Dowd;
• Running back — Hermann’s Trent Gleeson;
• Running back — Borgia’s Alonzo MacDonald;
• Wide receiver — Pacific’s Grant Hall;
• Wide receiver — Wright City’s Will Janowski;
• Wide receiver — Cuba’s Mason Pfeiffer;
• Tight end — Sullivan’s Jacob Hatcher;
• Offensive line — Warrenton’s Josh Heap;
• Offensive line — Sullivan’s Tristan Brown;
• Offensive line — Borgia’s Vinny Fortner;
• Offensive line — St. Clair’s Austin Hedges;
• Offensive line — Borgia’s Will Poepsel;
• Defensive line — Union’s Nick Luechtefeld;
• Defensive line — Sullivan’s Tristan Brown;
• Defensive line — Pacific’s Sam Williams;
• Defensive line — Hermann’s Brody Fredrick;
• Linebacker — Warrenton’s Dylan Smith;
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Wes Hinson;
• Linebacker — Borgia’s Jack King;
• Linebacker — Washington’s Chris Griesenauer;
• Defensive back — Wright City’s Will Janowski;
• Defensive back — Wright City’s JJ McRoberts;
• Defensive back — Washington’s Luke Kroeter;
• Kicker — Borgia’s Jake Nowak;
• Punter — Washington’s Kaden Golic; and
• Returner — Union’s Christophe Poinsett.
Note — There were four running backs due to ties.
Third Team
• Quarterback — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson;
• Wide receiver — Borgia’s Brandon Mitchell;
• Wide receiver — Cuba’s Alan O’Neal;
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Cason Gray;
• Tight end — St. Clair’s Braedyn Stricker;
• Offensive line — Warrenton’s Cody Crump;
• Offensive line — Sullivan’s Trey Eplin;
• Offensive line — St. James’ Nolan Bell;
• Offensive line — Borgia’s Ethan Johnson;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Andrew Gildehaus;
• Defensive line — Borgia’s Wil Heggemann;
• Defensive line — Union’s Zac Elias;
• Defensive line — Borgia’s Mitchell Gildehaus;
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Damion McCoy;
• Defensive line — Cuba’s Chase Ray;
• Defensive line — St. James’ Chandler Tinsley;
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Carter Dace;
• Linebacker — Owensville’s TC Fisher;
• Linebacker — Warrenton’s Owen Ireton;
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship;
• Defensive back — Union’s Christophe Poinsett;
• Defensive back — Hermann’s Keegan Head;
• Defensive back — Hermann’s Holden Ash;
• Kicker — Warrenton’s Brenden Day;
• Punter — St. James’ Logan Sparks; and
• Returner — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson.
Notes — There were no running backs due to ties on the second team. There were six defensive linemen due to ties.
Honorable Mention
• Quarterback — Washington’s Trevor Rinne, Owensville’s Brendan Decker, Warrenton’s Nolan Chmiel, Wright City’s Hayden Beck, and Cuba’s Connor Gipson;
• Running back — St. Clair’s Lance McCoy, Washington’s Nate Busch, Wright City’s Brandon Contreras, Owensville’s Austin Lowder, and St. Clair’s Shane Stanfill;
• Wide receiver — Warrenton’s Dylan Smith, Union’s Donavan Rutledge, Hermann’s Keegan Head, Borgia’s Andrew Patton, Hermann’s Carter Hemeyer, Wright City’s Jeremy Cundiff, Warrenton’s Sam Toenges, and Pacific’s Jeremiah Murray;
• Tight end — Owensville’s Cody Linders and St. James’ Logan Sparks;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Brandon Titter, St. Clair’s Hunter Talley, Pacific’s Ian Scott, Wright City’s Alex Polston, Washington’s Kaleb Burr, Sullivan’s Evan Shetley, Hermann’s James Hagedorn, Warrenton’s Tristian Bihlmaier, Union’s Colton Duvall, Owensville’s Javohntae Gates, and Union’s Connor Ward;
• Defensive line — Washington’s Joe Hackmann, St. Clair’s Wyatt Strothcamp, Wright City’s Christian Ebersohl, Warrenton’s Josh Heap, Warrenton’s Jack Russell, Hermann’s Collin Heather, and Owensville’s Cody Linders;
• Linebacker — Union’s David Clark, Washington’s Sam Ruether, St. James’ Rustin Branum, Borgia’s Brady Kleekamp, Pacific’s Mekai Parton, Cuba’s Dylan Keough, Borgia’s Sam Schmidt, Owensville’s Garrett West, Union’s Zeek Koch, Cuba’s Zach Minardi, and Union’s Gavin Wencker;
• Defensive back — Sullivan’s Ethan Krygiel, Owensville’s Derek Brandt, St. Clair’s Dayton Turner, Borgia’s Nick Dyson, Union’s Peyton Burke, St. Clair’s Landen Roberts, Sullivan’s Dillon Farrell, Warrenton’s Logan Dowd, and Pacific’s Jeremiah Murray;
• Kicker — Sullivan’s Devyn Harmon;
• Punter — Warrenton’s Sam Toenges; and
• Returner — Wright City’s Will Janowski.