The St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs topped all teams with a flightless mascot this week.
The Bulldogs (4-9) fell at home Tuesday against the Hillsboro Hawks (7-9), 52-39, but rebounded Thursday to pick up a home win against the Northwest Lions (3-12), 61-46.
Northwest
St. Clair led the action, 18-12, after one quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 44-35 to end the third period.
Forward Chase Walters picked up a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs in both categories. He added three blocks, two steals and an assist.
“Chase had a huge game for us with 18 and 13,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “He played very well in the second half and put a lot of pressure on their defense. He keeps improving as a player and a leader.”
Blaine Downey posted 15 points with five rebounds, two steals and an assist. He scored 12 of his points from three-point range.
“Blaine Downey hit three threes early and four in the game,” Isgrig said. “His outside shooting really opened up the inside for us.”
Austin Dunn notched nine points with four assists and two rebounds.
“Austin Dunn is starting to really look like a point guard,” Isgrig said. “He’s running the offense better and getting his teammates in the right spots.”
Zach Browne contributed seven points with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Wes Hinson notched four points with three assists and two rebounds.
Isaac Nunez recorded four points, two rebounds and one steal.
Anthony Broeker scored two points and added two rebounds and two steals.
AJ Blankenship posted two points.
Jordan Rodrigue came away with one rebound.
Hillsboro
Hillsboro scored 22 of its 52 points in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs held an 11-10 lead at the end of the first period, but that big quarter sent Hillsboro into the intermission with a 32-18 halftime advantage.
The visiting Hawks remained ahead, 41-31, at the end of the third quarter.
Dunn was the lead dog in the scoring category for St. Clair with 12 points. He added three rebounds and two assists.
“Austin Dunn continues to play well for us on both sides of the court,” Isgrig said.
“He is shooting with more confidence from the outside and defending well. He guarded (Noah) Holland, one of their best players the entire game and only gave up six to him. Chase rebounded the ball well and did a good job of going out of his area to go get them.”
Walters was next with seven points. He was the leader in rebounds with nine, and also contributed two assists and one steal.
Browne posted six points and one rebound.
Broeker finished with five points, four rebounds and one steal.
Hinson added four points with four rebounds and four assists.
Hayden Johnson and Nunez both had two points and one rebound.
Downey added one point, one rebound and one assist.
“I thought we competed as hard as we have all year,” Isgrig said. “Our kids played hard and our whole team was engaged in the game. I was proud of our effort and attitudes and how much our kids care about our team. We played a good first quarter, then the second quarter they made a lot of tough, contested shots. We executed pretty well defensively. They just had kids step up and hit some tough shots.”
Next up, St. Clair plays at the Hermann Tournament, taking on Four Rivers Conference rival New Haven in the first round Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.