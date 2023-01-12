The Bulldogs were able to lean on their seniors to complete the comeback Friday.
St. Clair (4-5) accomplished a third-place finish at the Owensville Tournament Friday by knocking off Cuba (2-6) in the final round, 40-35.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bulldogs were able to lean on their seniors to complete the comeback Friday.
St. Clair (4-5) accomplished a third-place finish at the Owensville Tournament Friday by knocking off Cuba (2-6) in the final round, 40-35.
Cuba held slim leads of 9-7 after one quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 27-25 to conclude the third period.
Cuba’s 2-3 zone defense challenged the Bulldogs for the entire first half. It took a three at the second-quarter buzzer from senior point guard Jordan Rodrigue to salvage the one-point halftime deficit.
“At the very beginning of the game we were sloppy,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “After that, I thought we executed pretty against (their zone). We missed a lot of shots in the first half, but were getting some good looks.”
Rodrigue had more heroics to accomplish later in the game. He gave the Bulldogs the lead in the fourth quarter, 33-32, as he came away with a steal and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup on the other end with 3:02 to play.
Just 26 seconds later, on St. Clair’s next possession, Rodrigue buried a three to give the Bulldogs some breathing room.
“Jordan stepped up in the last three or four minutes to close it out for us,” Isgrig said. “He stepped up and made some plays that a senior should make. He got those points there right in a row and defensively we strung together three or four stops in a row. That was huge for us to get multiple stops in a row like that.”
St. Clair’s senior trio of Rodrigue, Isaac Nunez and Hayden Johnson accounted for 13 of the team’s 15 points in the final eight minutes.
Rodrigue completed the game with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Nunez finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Johnson tallied seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Johnny Chapman turned in three points and four rebounds.
Carter Short put through two points to go with six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Alex Marler contributed with two assists and one steal.
Cuba’s Hunter Smith and Parker Stewart were the Wildcat scoring leaders with eight points apiece.
Kyle Ray and Cooper Mehl each turned in five points.
Jesse Elrod netted four points.
Preston Heads tabulated three points and Dylan Beal rounded out the scoring with two points.
Beal represented the Wildcats on the all-tournament team.
St. Clair lost to Festus Monday.
The Bulldogs are on the road Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Wright City.
St. Clair returns home to host Hillsboro Monday, Jan. 16.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.