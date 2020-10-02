The St. Clair football Bulldogs were tired of waiting.
It showed in Week 5 as the team carried off a 35-0 home win against visiting Union, allowing St. Clair to improve to 3-0 on the gridiron on the year.
St. Clair got off to a 2-0 start in which the Bulldogs scored more than 40 points per game and limited opponents to a total of 14 points.
That included a shutout win of Perryville in Week 2, 41-0.
Then came the bad news. The Bulldogs were forced to cancel games against Four Rivers Conference rivals Pacific and Sullivan in Weeks 3 and 4 while the team went into quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols for two weeks.
Finally let back off the chain Friday night, the Bulldogs made the most of it. St. Clair earned its second defensive shutout of the season, and on offense scored four rushing touchdowns and one through the air.
“We were really concerned coming into the game just because it’s almost like a Week 1 game for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We didn’t know where our conditioning was. We didn’t know what our kids remembered from two weeks ago or what they forgot. So, the good thing is we keep things pretty simple.”
Senior linebacker Wade Hoffman was responsible for an interception in the first quarter that led to St. Clair’s second scoring drive.
“It felt good because missing senior year and everything (was not fun),” Hoffman said of getting back on the field after the two-week layoff.
Hoffman said the team didn’t lose a step during the unintended bye weeks.
Senior Landen Roberts put the game away late with a seven-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Also the team’s kicker, Roberts was a perfect 5-5 in extra-point tries.
“It was fantastic,” Roberts said of getting back on the field in Week 5. “There is nothing better. Especially against them. We were (chomping at the bit). We were all stuck inside for two weeks, which is always not fun.”
Roberts said the team had a good week of practices as the team was anxious to get back to live play.
“It was just good to see everybody,” Robbins said. “We had everybody coming back at different times. We had a young kid come back today. It was just kind of a crazy week. That’s what I’m talking about with being proud of my kids and proud of my coaches. They just took everything in stride, knowing that the next day we were getting this kid back and just stuck with our plan.”
To reschedule the games that were missed, St. Clair and either Pacific or Sullivan would have to have opponents back out of their games in the same week, taking away St. Clair’s chances of a second consecutive 9-0 regular season.
The Bulldogs can still finish the regular season undefeated for just the second time in school history by running the table the rest of the way. Remaining opponents include St. James and Cape Central on the road, and Hermann and Owensville at home.
With Owensville’s record currently at 4-1, the Dutchmen in Week 9 appear to be the most daunting challenge remaining for St. Clair until the playoffs.