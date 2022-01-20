Coming up “Short” sounds like it would be a bad thing, but that’s not the case for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs.
Sophomore Carter Short posted a double-double Friday with 13 points and 17 rebounds to help the Bulldogs (7-5) win at home against Warrenton (2-10), 60-57.
“Carter Short is rebounding the ball at such a high level,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “He’s had over 15 rebounds two games in a row, which is incredible for anybody, but especially for a 5-11 sophomore. He is just competing at such a high level and playing so hard.”
Short’s effort helped the Bulldogs outrebound Warrenton, 32-24.
St. Clair ended each quarter with a lead, 15-5 after one quarter, 28-18 at halftime, and 41-32 to conclude the third quarter.
Warrenton’s outside shooting helped the Warriors close the gap late, but was not enough to catch the Bulldogs.
“We started the game out strong and jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead,” Isgrig said. “Our kids were executing early. Defensively, we did a really good job early. We gave up too many threes late in the game, but it was a good win for us. The Goldsmith kid (Joseph) on Warrenton makes them a tough offensive team. It was only his second game of the year so we weren’t as prepared for him as we should’ve been.”
Austin Dunn was the points leader for the Bulldogs with 17 on the night, adding three assists, one rebound and one steal.
“Austin had a nice game offensively but also played really good defense on their point guard,” Isgrig said.
Jordan Rodrigue posted 16 points with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal.
“Jordan Rodrigue played very efficiently and was a huge reason we won,” Isgrig said. “He didn’t force shots, rebounded the ball, and did a really good job finding his teammates.”
Isaac Nunez recorded 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“We were balanced offensively and Issac Nunez made some winning plays for us down the stretch for the second game in a row,” Isgrig said.
Hayden Johnson rounded out the scoresheet with two points, adding two rebounds and one assist.
Caleb Walters pulled down three rebounds and made one assist.
Short added to his double-double with one assist.
“We took three charges and were a plus-eight on rebounds in the game,” Isgrig said. “Our kids competed hard, and when Warrenton cut it to two in the fourth, we went on a 6-0 (run) to close it out. Down the stretch we got some huge stops and Jordan iced it at the line, going 6-6 late.”
St. Clair goes on the road Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Hillsboro.