St. Clair baseball is doing its part in the race for the top of the Four Rivers Conference.
The Bulldogs (8-5, 4-1) held on to win, 9-8, at home Monday against St. James (3-11, 1-5).
The win allows St. Clair to keep pace with fellow one-loss teams Union (11-8, 5-1) and Owensville (10-4, 3-1) in the chase for the conference championship. Pacific (7-7, 4-2) remains in contention for a share of the title as well after all four teams won Monday.
The Bulldogs still have the Dutchmen and New Haven on their league schedule. Union still has to play Owensville, and the Dutchmen also have a game remaining against New Haven.
Accounts and statistics from Monday’s St. Clair game were not available at print deadline.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host New Haven Thursday at 4:30 p.m.