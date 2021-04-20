Cuba made it a close call, but St. Clair clung to a one-run advantage for Tuesday’s victory.
St. Clair (5-3) watched a four-run lead shrivel to one in the top of the seventh inning but shut down visiting Cuba (2-6) for the final out in time to preserve a 6-5 win.
The Bulldogs went ahead early after a three-run first inning.
Cuba got two runs back in the top of the third before St. Clair notched three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Wildcats recorded the final three runs in the last frame on two home runs.
Sam Oermann earned the win for the Bulldogs on the mound, In six innings pitched, he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks, striking out seven.
“Sam Oermann hadn’t pitched in a couple weeks just because of a rain-out, but he pitched good,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said.
Sam Ruszala threw the seventh inning. He was charged with two earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
“(Ruszala) gave up two home runs, and Cuba cut it to 6-5 with no outs,” Lundy said. “He did a good job of settling down, which isn’t easy for anyone, especially a sophomore. But he got the job done, and we pulled out the W.”
Landen Roberts launched a solo home run for the Bulldogs in the first inning to open the scoring.
The Bulldogs followed that up with six more hits, including two doubles by Blaine Downey and one by Roberts.
Wes Hinson singled twice, and Anthony Broeker added one hit.
“Their pitcher settled down (after the three-run first inning) and kept us scoreless until the fifth when Landen Roberts and Blaine Downey had a pair of doubles to score three runs,” Lundy said. “Cuba’s pitcher did a really good job of mixing up his pitches, and our guys did a good job of battling at the plate.”
Cole Venable, Roberts, Downey, Broeker, Isaac Nunez and Gabe Martinez scored the six St. Clair runs.
Roberts ended with three runs batted in.
Hinson picked up two RBIs. Downey drove in one.
Nunez and Broeker each stole a base.
St. Clair traveled to Sullivan Thursday for a Four Rivers Conference matchup and played a nonleague road game at Warrenton Friday. The Bulldogs return home to host FRC rival Union Monday at 4:30 p.m.