A single by Sam Ruszala in the sixth inning broke up a combined no-hit bid Wednesday in Hillsboro.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs (2-3), that hit was their lone base knock of the contest as the host Hawks (3-1) came away with a 3-0 win.
Ruszala was also St. Clair’s pitcher of record. In 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and four hit batsmen.
Ruszala recorded seven strikeouts.
Jayden Fitzgerald pitched to the final out for St. Clair, allowing no runs on one hit.
Jordan Rodrigue led off the game with a walk.
Carter Short was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.
Hillsboro scored one run in the first inning as Gavin Hite doubled with two outs and then scored on two wild pitches in the next at-bat.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Jaxin Patterson doubled to drive in Dane Dickemann and Kobe Stacy.
Dominic Sutton started on the mound for Hillsboro. In 4.2 innings, he struck out seven batters and walked one without allowing a hit.
Samuel Wahl entered the pitch, recording one out in the fifth inning and one in the sixth. He struck out one batter and allowed one hit.
Zach Reynolds got the save in 1.2 innings pitched. He struck out three batters and allowed no hits and not walks, though he did plunk Short.
Patterson and Sutton collected two hits apiece for the Hawks.
Hite’s double was his only knock.
Reynolds and Stacy both walked.
Kennan Drury, Stacy, Reynolds and Dickemann were all hit by pitches.
Sutton stole three bases. Patterson and Dickemann both stole once.
St. Clair’s next game is a home matchup next Wednesday against New Haven at 4:30 p.m.
