The Bulldogs wrestled their way to two dual wins Saturday in a quad meet at Parkway South.
St. Clair defeated the host Patriots, 60-24, and won based on tiebreaker criteria against Rockwood Summit after a 42-42 tie.
Francis Howell scored a 66-12 win over the Bulldogs.
One year after sending four freshmen to the state tournament, two of those freshmen got off to an unbeaten start to the new season.
Brock Woodcock, now wrestling at 138 pounds, pinned two of his dual opponents, Howell’s Chris Gibson and Parkway South’s Jacob Sinn. Woodcock was unopposed by Rockwood Summit.
Pin times were unavailable for the Francis Howell and Parkway South duals.
Ryan Meek pinned a pair of opponents at 106 pounds, Parkway South’s Jack Koerber and Rockwood Summit’s Minko Brown (0:56). Against Francis Howell, Meek jumped up to 113 pounds and pinned Carson Miller.
St. Clair did not field a wrestler at 113 pounds against either of the other two opponents.
Another returning state qualifier back for his sophomore season, Cameron Simcox went 2-1 in the quad. He won twice at 152 pounds, pinning Parkway South’s Blake Showalter and Rockwood Summit’s John Berry (1:43).
Against Francis Howell, Simcox moved up a weight to 160 pounds and was pinned.
Seth Banks was 2-1 with pins against Parkway South’s Bishop Moore and Rockwood Summit’s Buckley Rohan (1:43).
Gavin Shoemate (132) pinned Parkway South’s Hisham Alahmad and was unopposed by Summit.
Skyler Sanders (170) won twice by forfeit for the Bulldogs.
Creek Hughes (120), Adrian Arguilez (160), Cohen Burton (182), Chase Thacker (195) and Mardariries Miles (285) each won once by forfeit.
Gabe Martinez (126), Bass Hughes (152) and Aaron Love (220) also competed for St. Clair, but did not record a win.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host SLUH Wednesday in a dual meet, starting at 5 p.m.