Eldon had the fastest runner in each division, but Fatima had the fastest teams.
The St. Clair girls finished second and the Bulldog boys third Saturday at the Fatima Invitational.
Eldon’s Nathan Reynolds (17:37.91) and Zoe Martonfi (19:29.86) turned in the top individual times.
Fatima’s girls posted 44 points and the boys 53.
St. Clair’s girls scored 79 points to finish as the runner-up, followed by Eldon (83), Capital City (85), Linn (88) and Smithton (128).
Linn finished second in the boys race with 59 points. St. Clair was close behind with 62. Other boys teams recording scores included Capital City (122), Hallsville (145), Stover (167), California (174), South Callaway (184) and Eldon (206).
“It seems that the harder the course, the better we place,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “It’s like St. Clair runners need a hill to climb to be able to run better. This course has a massive hill they had to run up twice. Some other teams walked, but all my kids ran hard up that hill and made some sweet passes.”
St. Clair freshman Brooklyn Cannon placed fourth in the girls race with a time of 21:19.35.
Lady Bulldog teammates Hanna Spoon (23:46.57) and Melodi Miller (23:55.32) also took home medals from the event for placing in the top 20. Spoon was 13th and Miller 16th.
“Brooklyn continues to perform well and PR’d yet again,” Martin said. “Melodi Miller and Hanna Spoon got out to a good start and had confidence through the whole race.”
Rounding out the St. Clair girls scores were Ella Edsel (39th, 27:14.65), Riley Ostendorf (47th, 28:18.64), McKenzie Boa (51st, 28:56.54) and Rachel Cox (57th, 31:56.01).
Case Busse led the St. Clair boys with a third-place finish in 18:01.97.
The Bulldogs had three other medalists in the boys race in Tommy Perkins (seventh, 18:50.12), Aiden Kern (14th, 19:13.06) and Brent Miller (20th, 19:41.58).
“Case is looking stronger,” Martin said. “Brent Miller really came out and ran hard for the boys, passing 10-plus people in the second half of the race. Tommy Perkins was in 14th at the mile and then just outworked other boys. Tommy has shown a lot of heart all season.”
Finishing out the St. Clair lineup were Kainalu Souza (25th, 20:04.71), William James (32nd, 20:24.32) and Cameron Tedrick (45th, 20:58.19).
The postseason begins Saturday with the district round. Assigned to Class 3 District 3, St. Clair will run at Linn.