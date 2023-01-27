The Tigers found some mojo to kick off the Hermann Boys Basketball Invitational Tournament Tuesday.
St. James (5-11) won its second outing in a row and moved into the winners’ bracket of the tournament with a 65-38 win over St. Clair (5-10).
The Tigers powered their way into a 21-8 lead after one quarter and a 40-18 advantage at halftime.
After three quarters, the score stood at 53-27.
“St. James made shots and we didn’t,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They made 12 threes and hit some tough ones early. We hit our first two then ended up 2-16. We need to do a better job getting out on shooters but we did a good job limiting our turnovers and we rebounded the ball well, they just made shots and ours didn’t fall.”
Carter Short’s 13 points led the Bulldogs.
“Carter did a good job finding space inside and finishing plays off,” Isgrig said.
Isaac Nunez also hit double figures, scoring 12.
Hayden Johnson and Jordan Rodrigue tallied five points apiece.
Nate Short ended with two points and Jayden Fitzgerald scored one.
St. James received a pair of double-digit performances from the Redburns.
Blake Redburn posted 22 points and Silas Redburn scored 16.
Other St. James contributors on the stat sheet included Peyton Gruver (nine points), Aiden Boone (seven), Tate Gruver (five), Seth Hughes (three) and JV Meuer (three).
“It was a tough couple games for us but we will bounce back and get better,” Isgrig said of Tuesday’s game as well as last Friday’s conference loss at Hermann. “We have a great group of kids who are going to keep competing.”
St. Clair defeated Wright City Thursday in the consolation semifinals, advancing to Saturday’s consolation contest at 4 p.m.
