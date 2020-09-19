It’s supposed to be bad luck when a Blackcat crosses your path.
The Fredericktown (2-1) version did it four times Thursday in a 4-1 boys soccer victory against St. Clair (0-4).
The visiting Bulldogs kept it to within one goal at halftime as Fredericktown held a slim 2-1 advantage.
St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said his team played a great first half.
“Fredericktown has a new grass field which took us a little while to get used too,” Dildine said. “They scored two in the second half quick that we just could not overcome.”
Brady Parmeley scored St. Clair’s goal, assisted by Joey Rego.
Collin Thacker made 15 saves for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair next plays at Windsor Tuesday.