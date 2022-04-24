St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy’s alma mater wins this round.
The Salem alumnus saw his baseball Bulldogs (1-5) fall on the road against the host Tigers (5-5) Tuesday, 5-1.
Salem scored one run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead.
The two teams then exchanged runs in the fifth inning before Salem concluded the scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Bulldogs managed four hits, all singles.
Leadoff man CJ Taylor went 2-2 at the plate with two walks, three steals and a run scored.
Gabe Martinez and Jayden Fitzgerald had one hit apiece.
Anthony Broeker walked twice and stole a base.
Carter Short drew a walk.
Joey Rego was hit by a pitch.
Broeker tossed five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks. He fanned seven batters.
Taylor pitched the final inning, striking out one while allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.
The game was the first in 12 days for the Bulldogs after a rash of rainouts.
The team was scheduled to make up a previous postponement at Union Wednesday and close out the week by hosting Hermann Thursday.
St. Clair’s next game is scheduled for Monday at St. James, starting at 4:30 p.m.