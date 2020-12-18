The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs were unable to make up for an early deficit Friday at Potosi.
The host Trojans (2-3) topped St. Clair (1-1), 60-49.
Potosi built a 14-9 lead after one quarter and a 31-19 halftime advantage. The score stood at 47-34 at the end of the third period.
St. Clair pulled the lead to as close as six points in the fourth quarter.
“We had some flashes in the game and stretches of the game where we played well, but we just have to keep improving,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We are gaining experience and learning but just have to keep getting better. We need to clean a lot of things up defensively and play together more on that side of the court. Offensively, we need to slow down and make better decisions.”
Austin Dunn (15 points) and Zach Browne (11) were the only Bulldogs to reach double-digit scoring.
“Austin Dunn and Zach Browne did a good job attacking the basket in the game and finishing around the rim well,” Isgrig said. “Chase (Walters) rebounded the ball. We have to find ways to get him more touches.”
Walters finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Also scoring for St. Clair were Isaac Nunez (six points), Blaine Downey (three), Jon Hinson (three) and Wes Hinson (two).
Browne finished with six rebounds. Wes Hinson and Nunez each posted five rebounds. Downey made three rebounds while Anthony Broeker and Dunn both finished with two.
Broeker, Browne, Wes Hinson and Walters all recorded two assists. Downey and Jordan Rodrigue each posted one assist.
Dunn, Downey and Wes Hinson each made two steals. Browne and Walters both stole one.
Walters recorded two blocks.
“We are going to get better as the season goes on, and we play more together,” Isgrig said. “Everybody is playing in different roles than they have in the past and they are going to get more comfortable the more we play.”
St. Clair opened Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at home against Owensville. Next up for the Bulldogs is a road game Friday at Hermann at 7 p.m.