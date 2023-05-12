St. Clair tied things in the fourth inning, but Jefferson ended strong.
The host Blue Jays (11-11) from the Festus school pushed across 10 runs in the final three frames to defeat the Bulldogs (10-12) Monday in six innings, 12-2.
St. Clair managed five hits in the contest, starting with doubles from Jayden Fitzgerald and Anthony Broeker.
Jordan Rodrigue, Carter Short and Tyler Tomes each singled.
Courtesy runners Jaxon Richardson and RJ Dungey scored the two St. Clair runs.
Richardson scored while tagging up on a sacrifice fly from Tomes. Dungey scored after an error on the same play.
Broeker pitched the first two innings for St. Clair, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two.
Fitzgerald then pitched two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and walk with one strikeout.
Ty Record fired the final 1.1 innings from the mound. He allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Max Schnitzler and Cole Robinson led Jefferson with three hits apiece.
Gavin Theodoro and Brady Sadler contributed two hits apiece.
Garrett Lalumondier tripled.
Schnitzler doubled twice. Sader and Theodoro both doubled once.
Wyatt McDaniel and Antonio Ciliberto each singled.
Ciliberto was the winning pitcher. In six innings of work, he struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits.
St. Clair plays at home Tuesday against Washington at 4:30 p.m., concluding the regular season.
