Festus came out of the gate strong on their home court Monday.
The Tigers (10-3) scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters to build a substantial lead on the way to a 75-39 victory over St. Clair (5-5).
The Bulldogs trailed, 22-12, after one quarter, 44-19 at half and 67-31 as the third period closed.
“I know the score doesn’t reflect it, but we played really hard last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our team stuck together and supported each other. Festus is a really good team, maybe the best team that we have played this season, and our kids worked hard and had good attitudes.”
Austin Dunn netted 12 points with two rebounds for the Bulldogs.
“Austin Dunn played really good defense on their point guard, holding him to eight points,” Isgrig said. “He did some different things offensively for us as well. We played together, just need to clean some things up.”
Jordan Rodrigue finished with eight points and two rebounds.
Carter Short grabbed 11 rebounds and scored eight points.
“Carter was playing against (a) post 6 inches taller than him and still came down with 11 rebounds,” Isgrig said.
Caleb Walters netted five points.
Johnny Chapman posted four points and three rebounds.
Michael Givens rounded out the scoring with two points.
Hayden Johnson and Isaac Nunez both pulled down two rebounds.
“Caleb Walters gave us some good minutes off the bench and Johnny and Mike scored their first varsity points,” Isgrig said.
The Bulldogs play at home Wednesday, hosting Wright City at 7 p.m.