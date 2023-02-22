The last Four Rivers Conference game of the season resulted in the 10th victory of the season for the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs.
St. Clair (10-13) wrapped league play with a 3-4 record Friday, winning at home during the Courtwarming/Coaches vs. Cancer game against New Haven (6-17, 0-7), 60-53.
A three-point shot at the buzzer of the first quarter by senior Jordan Rodrigue gave St. Clair a 19-11 edge after the first eight minutes.
“I thought for the most part offensively we played pretty well and got good shots all night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Jordan obviously played at a really high level. He did a good job searching for a shot and finding his shot even when they were giving him a lot of attention.”
From there the Bulldogs were able to keep a few possessions between themselves and the Shamrocks on the way to a 32-25 halftime score and a 48-41 advantage at the conclusion of the third period.
“After our abysmal defensive performance in the first quarter, I thought we played some pretty good basketball,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Offensively, we weren’t too much better in the first quarter. We left some opportunities at the rim and just weren’t playing very strong. To our kids credit they kept fighting and climbed back into it.”
Rodrigue ended with 29 points to lead all scorers on the night. He grabbed six rebounds with two assists and one steal.
Senior Isaac Nunez posted 15 points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Carter Short added six points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Johnny Chapman and Hayden Johnson each chipped in for four points.
Johnson tallied two rebounds and one assist.
Chapman pulled in one rebound and made one assist.
Alex Marler netted two points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for one assist.
Jayden Fitzgerald was credited with one assist and one steal.
“The biggest positive for us tonight is that we didn’t miss a free throw,” Isgrig said. “We were 17-17 and that’s something to be proud of for us. Alex Marler had two huge free throws with us. He got fouled with about 45 seconds left and we were up by three. He pushed it out to five. He had zero points at that point, so for him to go up and make two points like that showed a lot of confidence in himself.”
The bulk of New Haven’s points came from the junior tandem of Luke Strubberg (22) and Andrew Noelke (15).
“I thought Luke did a really nice job of making St. Clair pay for trying to take away our big guys inside,” Peirick said. “I thought both teams played really hard. St. Clair did a really nice job executing their stuff on offense and I thought we did a good job of making adjustments and taking what they gave us on offense.”
Seniors Andrew Rethemeyer (eight points), Emmet Panhorst (six) and David Otten (two) also got in on the scoring action.
St. Clair concludes the regular season Tuesday at home against Salem at 7 p.m.
Friday’s outing wrapped up the regular schedule for the Shamrocks.
New Haven lost its Class 2 District 4 game Monday to tournament host Crystal City, 66-56.