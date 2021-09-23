One week after taking their first regular season loss since 2018, the Bulldogs jumped right back into the win column.
St. Clair (2-1, 1-1) held on Friday night at home for its first conference win of the season in Week 4 football action, defeating the Sullivan Eagles (1-3, 0-2), 14-8.
The Bulldogs put together two scoring drives early, leading 14-0 after one quarter and going into halftime.
After the first quarter, the game took on a different look as it was a back-and-forth game filled with momentum changes, penalties and turnovers.
“Yeah, it was back and forth,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “Give their kids credit. They battled; our kids battled. We made a lot of stupid mistakes and penalties. We have got to learn how to win and play with class, so we are going to figure that out.”
Sullivan faced the same struggles but got on the scoreboard in the third period.
“Lots of mistakes,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “That is something you can’t hang your hat on. We have got to be able to overcome those. It’s tough when you start behind the sticks when you make that mistake on first down. It kind of kills the momentum.”
Statistics
Gabe Martinez picked up a team high 68 rushing yards for the Bulldogs on 12 carries. Martinez took over quarterback duties late in the first half.
“Absolutely, Gabe played well,” Robbins said. “We replaced a part in the machine, and we probably won the game tonight because of Gabe both offensively and defensively. He was definitely the MVP of the ballgame.”
Skyler Sanders carried 10 times for 55 yards.
Cameron Simcox ran the ball seven times for 32 yards and one touchdown.
Isaac Nunez gained 27 yards on six carries.
Austin Dunn carried six times for 23 yards and a score.
Gavin Shoemate picked up eight yards on two carries.
Anthony Broeker ended with seven yards on two carries.
Defensively, Simcox ended with 11 total tackles.
Martinez was in on nine stops and made one interception.
Other tacklers included Adrian Arguilez (eight), Sanders (six), Michael Briscoe (five), Broeker (five), Logan Smith (five), Trevor Girardier (three), Carter Short (two), Jordan Rodrigue (two), Dunn (two), Shoemate (one), Lane Sohn (one), Dawson Husereau (one), Gavin Calkins (one) and Braeden Schuchmann (one).
Week 5
St Clair travels to Union (4-0, 1-0) to take on the undefeated Wildcats Friday, and Robbins knows it will be tough.
“They are good, and they got everybody back,” Robbins said. “The best team we have played thus far coming up Friday.”
Union, a 2020 Class 4 state semifinalist, opened conference play against Pacific (2-2, 1-1) in Week 4 with a 49-22 victory.
Sullivan travels to Pacific next, and Haar said the Eagles need to keep moving forward.
“We just have to keep fighting and keep working,” Haar said.
Summary
The game started off well for the Bulldogs, who scored two touchdowns on their first three possessions.
On their second possession, the Bulldogs used a six-play drive, scoring on a one-yard run by Simcox.
The score was setup by a 39-yard run by Martinez. Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
On its third possession, St. Clair used a six-play drive, resulting in a 10-yard run by Dunn for the touchdown. The score was set up by a 20-yard run by Simcox. Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
The Eagles had an incomplete pass play on a third and 19 and would have been forced to punt, but the Bulldogs were guilty of roughing the passer.
“We had stupid penalties on defense,” Robbins said. “We had them in third and long situations, and it was going to be fourth down when we gave them an automatic first down because of a personal foul. We did that twice tonight, and we can’t beat good teams if we are going to do that — just not going to happen.”
Sullivan then went on a 15-play drive all the way to the Bulldog 10. A personal foul by the Eagles moved the ball back and stalled the drive, leaving the score 14-0 St. Clair at half.
“That hurt and the couple of penalties we had on first down,” Haar said. “When you start behind the sticks, that’s tough — especially a team like us. We like to run the ball and do a little play action.”
Things started to look better for the Bulldogs to start the second half when Martinez intercepted a Gabe Dace pass at the Bulldog 29-yard line.
Two plays later, Shoemate ran it in from 47 yards out, but the play was called back on a holding penalty against St. Clair. The Bulldogs preceded to fumble the ball on their next two possessions.
“We did things tonight we haven’t done all year,” Robbins said. “We turned the ball over tonight, and we haven’t done that in the first two weeks, so that just shoots yourself in the foot right there with drives going. We had drives going on both of those and then penalties or turnovers.”
Sullivan took advantage of the second fumble recovered as they drove in from the Bulldog 21-yard line. Dace ran it in from one yard out and connected with Ian King on a two-point conversion to make the score 14-8 St. Clair early in the third quarter.
Both coaches said their teams are young but have to improve.
“We lose the battle of the eye test every week,” Robbins said. “We are definitely the smallest team on the field, but that is why you play the game. We expect our young kids to play like varsity players. The further the season goes, the less of an excuse we have about being young and inexperienced. We are gaining experience every day. We want to be good by the end of the year. We have got to get healthy, and we have to get better. We will get there. I do like our kids’ grit and tenacity, and because of that, we will have a chance.”
“We are young, and we play extremely hard,” Haar said. “We have just got to figure out how to execute on all cylinders, all phases of the game throughout the game. We normally dress 45 kids and only dressed 25 tonight. Those kids we had in there fought hard all the way to the end, and we are extremely proud of them.”
Box Score
SUL 0-0-8-0=8
StC 14-0-0-0=14
First Quarter
SC — Cameron Simcox 1 run (Austin Dunn kick), 5:05
SC — Dunn 10 run (Dunn kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
SUL — Gabe Dace 1 run (Ian King pass from Dace), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Stats
Rushing
St Clair-Martinez 12-68-0, Skyler Sanders 10-55-0, Simcox 7-32-1, Isaac Nunez 6-27-0, Dunn 6-23-1, Shoemate 2-8-0, Broeker 2-7-0
Tackles
Solo-Assist-Sack-Interception
St Clair-Simcox 9-2-0-0, Martinez 7-2-0-1, Adrian Arguilez 4-4-0-0, Michael Briscoe 4-1-0-0, Broeker 4-1-0-0, Logan Smith 3-2-0-0, Trevor Girardier 2-1-0-0, Carter Short 1-0-1-0, Sanders 1-5-0-0, Jordan Rodrigue 1-1-0-0, Dunn 1-1-0-0, Shoemate 1-0-0-0, Lane Sohn 1-0-0-0, Dawson Husereau 1-0-0-0, Gavin Calkins 0-1-0-0, Braeden Schuchmann 0-1-0-0.