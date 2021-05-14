It was an all Four Rivers final Friday night in Salem.
St. Clair and Pacific both entered the annual baseball tournament and advanced to the championship game after sweeping pool play. St. Clair (13-6) recorded a 5-3 victory in the final round against the Indians (10-8) to leave with the tournament title.
“We went 5-0 on the week,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Winning the conference championship Wednesday and then winning the Salem Tournament Friday was great. We are playing really good baseball right now.”
The Bulldogs tallied all five of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, right on the heels of Pacific tallying the first two runs of the game in the top half of the same inning.
Pacific managed one more run in the top of the seventh but could not draw even with the conference champions. The Indians left the two tying runs stranded on second and third base in the seventh inning.
“Very happy with the way the guys played over the two days,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(We) had some different guys stepping up each game. That will only make us better down the road. (We) got to the seventh inning in two games down runs, and each time we battled back and gave ourselves chances to win or tie. One we got it done. Love the fight in our guys, they never quit and that’s one thing I can say about our program. We will stay after it till the end.”
Joey Rego tossed a complete game for St. Clair, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks. Rego recorded five strikeouts.
“We hit the ball hard throughout the game and we continue to take good at-bats,” Lundy said. “Defensively, we were sharp and mentally we were focused. Going into the tournament we were a little concerned about our pitching depth, but our guys really stepped up.”
The Bulldogs puts together 10 hits at the plate, led by a double and a single from Landen Roberts, who drove in two runs.
Chase Walters singled twice, drove in two runs and scored.
Sam Oermann, Wes Hinson and Cole Venable each singled twice and scored once.
Anthony Broeker walked and scored.
Venable stole a base.
Tanner Biedenstein started for Pacific, allowing five runs over 3.2 innings on eight hits and one walk, striking out one.
Ethan Broser pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run on two hits and one strikeout.
“Tanner Biedenstein did a good job on the mound to keep us close,” Reed said. “We had a couple of errors in one inning to spot them a couple runs, and we could never get back to where we needed to be. Ethan Broser came in did a great job also.”
Gavin Racer, Carter Myers, Matthew Reincke and Andrew Payne all doubled for the Indians.
Myers, Jayden Mach and Jack Meyer each singled.
Myers, Mach and Weston Kulick scored one run apiece.
Meyer was credited with two runs batted in. Racer drove in one.
Ethan Simpson, Mach and Kulick each drew a walk.
Payne was hit by a pitch.
St. Clair finishes the regular season Tuesday with a home game against Washington at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific traveled to Windsor Monday and hosts the regular season finale Tuesday at home against Northwest at 6:30 p.m.