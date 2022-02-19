After dominating the first quarter, the St. James basketball Tigers were able to fend off St. Clair Friday in Four Rivers Conference play.
St. James (13-10, 4-1) opened the game on a 23-2 run, ultimately stopping the Bulldogs (10-11, 1-4) by a score of 51-44.
The Tigers held a 20-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter and knocked down a three to open the second period.
St. James remained in front, 28-15, at the half, and 36-23 to end the third.
St. Clair came back in the fourth quarter to trim the lead all the way to one point with 90 seconds remaining before St. James finished out the win.
“We started out the game as poorly as we could have and they played great at the beginning of the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Or kids didn’t quit when they fell behind early and kept coming at them. We gained some momentum in the second quarter and never gave it back.”
Carter Short powered the Bulldogs with a double-double, scoring 12 points with 14 rebounds. He added two steals and one assist.
“Carter Short changed the momentum in the second quarter,” Isgrig said. “He got some offensive rebounds, dove on the floor and got a steal and layup right before half. The rest of the kids went with him and our kids played with great energy the rest of the game. We boxed out better and took care of the ball better from that point forward.”
Isaac Nunez dropped in 11 points with three assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Austin Dunn knocked down nine points with four rebounds and two assists.
Jordan Rodrigue finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Hayden Johnson posted two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Caleb Walters notched two points and two steals.
“Obviously we can’t dig a hole like that against anybody, but especially can’t against a really good team like St. James,” Isgrig said. “We were balanced scoring again and our kids really played well together and bought in after the first quarter. We only played six kids, but I was really proud of the way we competed after that start.”
St. Clair continues league play Tuesday at New Haven, starting at 7:30 p.m.