St. Clair was unable to tame the Tigers in Four Rivers Conference baseball action Thursday.
St. James (6-9, 3-3) defeated the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-4) in St. Clair, 7-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Clair was unable to tame the Tigers in Four Rivers Conference baseball action Thursday.
St. James (6-9, 3-3) defeated the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-4) in St. Clair, 7-2.
The Tigers posted two runs in the first inning, but St. Clair battled back to tie the score with one run in the bottom of the second and another in the third.
St. James broke the tie in the top of the fifth, scoring three times. The Tigers were able to add two insurance runs in the sixth.
St. Clair connected for three hits in the game, the biggest being Carter Short’s solo home run to lead off the second inning.
Jordan Rodrigue singled in the third and later scored on an error.
Adrian Arguilez doubled and drew a walk.
Sam Ruszala pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, one hit batter and three walks, striking out two.
Cameron Teems tossed 4.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Aiden Moffet was the winning pitcher for St. James. In seven innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
The Tigers received doubles from Devin Skelley and Jesse Hudson.
Zach Keehn and Moffet both singled twice.
Aaron Skaggs and Layton Elliott added one single apiece.
St. Clair continues league play at Hermann Friday and will host Union Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a rainout makeup from April 20.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.