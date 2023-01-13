An early deficit sealed the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs’ fate Monday.
An early deficit sealed the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs’ fate Monday.
St. Clair (4-6) fell at home to the Festus Tigers (10-3), 66-55.
Festus jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter and doubled up St. Clair in the first half, 38-19.
“We dug ourselves a big hole and were down by as much as 20,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We went on a good run in the third quarter and cut it to six, but then they pulled back away. We didn’t come out with as much urgency as we needed to, but I liked the way we fought in the second half. Festus is a good team, but we didn’t play the way we are capable of in the first half.”
At the end of the third quarter, Festus remained in front, 53-39.
Hayden Johnson’s 12 points were the top mark for the Bulldogs. He added two rebounds.
“Hayden shot the ball really well for us, hitting four threes,” Isgrig said. “Hayden has played really, really well defensively for us this year and he is going to make a lot of shots for us as the year goes on.”
Jordan Rodrigue and Carter Short both poured in 10 points.
Short snagged 13 rebounds and Rodrigue grabbed seven.
“Carter had a double-double and really controlled the boards,” Isgrig said. “We were a plus-eight on rebounds in the game.”
Logan Smith added six points.
“Logan Smith gave us really good minutes off the bench in the second quarter,” Isgrig said. “He hit two threes and brought a lot of energy for us.”
Isaac Nunez posted five points and three rebounds.
Johnny Chapman contributed five points.
Alex Marler scored three. Jayden Fitzgerald and Nate Short each tallied two points.
St. Clair goes to Wright City Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
