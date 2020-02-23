Doubling up the opposition in the fourth quarter, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs won their next-to-last home game of the season pulling away.
St. Clair (12-11) dropped 30 points in the final period for an 80-60 victory against Windsor (13-11) Wednesday.
The Bulldogs carried leads of 16-15 after one quarter, 34-28 at halftime and 50-45 at the end of the third period.
“We rebounded the ball better as a team and attacked the offensive glass more,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have done better there the last couple games and it has opened up more opportunities for us. Defensively, we played well in stretches and our defense led to offense for us off of steals and defensive rebounds. Windsor is a good team and we competed at a high level.”
Justin Hoffman poured in seven three-point baskets and led St. Clair with 27 points on the night. He added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“Justin Hoffman shot the ball great for us,” Isgrig said. “. . . Justin did a good job finding space in their zone and our team did a great job finding him. We made the extra pass offensively and passed up a good shot for a great shot.”
Dayton Turner notched 20 points and Chase Walters scored 14. The two tied for the team rebounding lead with nine.
“Dayton shot the ball well for us and did a great job attacking,” Isgrig said. “Chase finished around the rim and played strong inside. He continues to get better every night.”
Turner added six assists and two steals. Walters stole one.
Zach Browne and Calvin Henry both finished with six points. Wes Hinson scored three. Nick Dierking and Johnny Kindel both added two points.
Henry made four rebounds. Browne and Kindel each pulled in two rebounds. Dierking and Hinson rebounded one apiece.
Henry dished out six assists. Kindel made three assists. Browne and Cole Venable were credited with one assist each.
Henry grabbed four steals and Kindel one.
Norman Alford scored 13 points to lead Windsor’s offense.
Other scorers included Jared Tanner (11), Matt Martin (10), Grant Siegel (nine), Sonny Amabile (seven), Derek Williams (four), Pierce Hartmann (three) and Hunter Metteer (three).
St. Clair concluded its home and conference schedule Friday against Union and plays its last regular season game Tuesday at Salem at 7 p.m.