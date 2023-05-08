The St. Clair baseball Bulldogs celebrated a Sweet 16 in the first inning Wednesday.
That’s the number of batters St. Clair sent to the plate in the first frame during an 11-run rally to open the contest. The Bulldogs (9-10) went on to win at home against Maplewood-Richmond Heights (6-13), 18-0.
St. Clair loaded the bases and forced in the first run of the game before either recording an out or a hit in the first frame.
The first three St. Clair batters reached on errors and then a bases-loaded walk forced in the first run.
The Bulldogs did ultimately collect six hits in the first inning while taking advantage of two more Maplewood errors.
After staking out an 11-0 lead in the first inning, St. Clair added two runs in the second and five in the third, closing out the game via mercy rule after just three frames.
Jayden Fitzgerald pitched a one-hit shutout for the Bulldogs, striking out four batters and hitting one with the pitch.
Fitzgerald was also the team leader at the dish with three hits — two doubles and a single. He also walked, scored twice and was responsible for five runs batted in.
Sam Ruszala doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Carter Short doubled, singled, scored and picked up two RBIs.
Nathan Short doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Jordan Rodrigue doubled, walked, scored three runs and drove in two.
Adrian Arguilez doubled and scored twice.
Tylor Thurman singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Tyler Tomes walked and scored twice.
Anthony Broeker was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Aiden Haddad collected the lone Maplewood hit.
Aiden McIntyre and Aiden Page pitched the three innings for the Blue Devils, allowing 18 runs (three earned). McIntyre pitched one inning and Paige pitched two. Both recorded two strikeouts.
St. Clair goes on the road Friday to play Herculaneum at 4:30 p.m.