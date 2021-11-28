The season opener was a nail-biter for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs.
St. Clair (1-0) emerged with a home win Tuesday, 40-38, against Newburg (0-1).
“I was very proud of our defensive effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our goal was to hold them in the 30s, and our kids bought in and really guarded well. They hit some tough shots in the second half, but we made them earn everything they got.”
The Wolves led at halftime, 19-18.
St. Clair ended the third quarter with a three-point edge, 29-26.
“Offensively, it looked like it was our first game of the year,” Isgrig said. “We were too rushed early in the game, but we executed better as the game went on. We had 11 turnovers in the first half and only three in the second. We didn’t finish around the rim very well, but we put ourselves in good opportunities that we have to do a better job finishing.”
The Bulldogs went to an ironman five in the second half, not making a substitution at all in the final 16 minutes.
“We didn’t sub one time in the second half and Hayden (Johnson) and Jordan (Rodrigue) played every minute of the game,” Isgrig said. “We got some big stops when we needed them late in the game. Outside of Austin (Dunn) and (Isaac) Nunez, this was the first time these kids played big varsity minutes so we were happy to walk away with a victory.”
Johnson, a junior, stepped up in his first varsity action to lead the Bulldogs with 12 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists.
“Hayden played a great all around game for us,” Isgrig said. “He rebounded the ball well, defended well, and was very efficient.”
Dunn also hit double figures with 11 points. He grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and one steal.
Nunez dropped in eight points, including St. Clair’s only three-point basket. He grabbed six rebounds and had one assist.
Rodrigue contributed seven points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Carter Short led the team in rebounds with 11 and scored two points.
“Carter rebounded the ball really strongly, especially down the stretch,” Isgrig said. “Jordan, Isaac, and Austin all gave us big minutes and stepped up for us. We have a lot of things to clean up but it’s great to start with a win.”
The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Dec. 7 at Valley Park for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.