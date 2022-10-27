The Class 3 District 4 football championship will go through St. Clair.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2) secured the top district seed in part due to their 21-6 win over Owensville Friday.
“We’ve got kids out right now, and hopefully we can get them healthier,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “It is great to get the No. 1 seed and get a bye week off to heal up a little bit. It is anybody’s district to be honest.”
The win over the Dutchmen put St. Clair and Sullivan in the top two spots for the district standings. Sullivan had the edge in district points, 46.72-38, but St. Clair beat the Eagles in Week 4, 27-14, and that’s what made the difference.
Owensville (4-5, 2-4) ended third in the district standings.
With the win, St. Clair also finished Four Rivers Conference play in a three-way tie for second place. St. Clair, Hermann and Sullivan all finished 4-2 in league action, placing second to Union at 6-0.
Scoring was at a premium for the game. St. Clair got the opening touchdown on a one-yard run by Jordan Rodrigue with 7:03 left in the half. The play was set up by a 30-yard pass play from Rodrigue to Josh Hawkins. St. Clair led at the intermission, 6-0.
St. Clair added to the lead with 6:39 left in the third quarter. Cameron Simcox scored on a one-yard run and then ran for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
The Dutchmen got an eight-yard pass from Conner Fisher to Garrett Crosby with 11:14 to play in the game, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.
St. Clair sealed it with 7:22 to go when Isaac Nunez scored on an 11-yard run. Nathan Bess booted the extra point and St. Clair sealed the 21-6 win.
The Bulldogs survived four turnovers on the night and Robbins says they have to take care of the football.
“We have got to take care of the football a little better,” said Robbins. “You know that happens it’s 15-, 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids and those things kind of happen. Hopefully they listen to us, we talked about it all week, before the game and at halftime. I don’t know I may send them letters, maybe they will read those or e-mails text messages something. I don’t know but maybe they will the get the point that we need to take care of the football.”
Owensville Head Coach Nathan Cabot said the Dutchmen had other chances to score, but didn’t take advantage.
“It’s about finishing drives like I said last week,” said Cabot. “We have to finish drives and it’s a different ballgame. We did finish one drive well nicely there and we have to build off that success for next week. Our defense has been pretty solid all year, the last couple of weeks has been a little tougher for them. When you’re not scoring, it’s tough. If we can start finishing drives like we were earlier in the season, I think it’s a different story for us.”
Robbins praised punter Anthony Broeker for a 63-yard punt that changed the field position of the game for the Bulldogs.
“That was a huge punt there,” said Robbins. “I’m telling you the way he has been punting the ball this year has been a weapon for us. That was a bomb and he has been doing that stuff all year and he has been amazing when it comes to punting. He is definitely a weapon and he got us out of there.”
Statistics
Simcox led the St. Clair rushing attack with 104 yards and one touchdown.
Hawkins ran for 59 yards. Nunez concluded with 46 rushing yards and one score.
Dawson Husereau gained 26 yards, Gavin Shoemate ran for 20 yards, Gabe Martinez posted 16 yards and Rodrigue ran for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Rodrigue was 1-2 passing for 30 yards and an interception.
Hawkins had one reception for 30 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Adrian Arguilez with 15 total tackles and one interception.
Carter Short recorded nine total tackles and one sack. Simcox had 10 total tackles, one for loss.
Chase Thacker had eight total tackles. Logan Smith had seven, Zeke Bethel and Nunez each had six and Hawkins ended with five total tackles.
Week 10
St. Clair will be watching in Week 10, and will host the winner of the winner of the Principia/Whitfield-St. James game Friday, Nov. 4.
“We are down to the time when it matters,” said Robins. “You are either playing or polishing your helmets, we will see what our fate is when all the games are played.”
Owensville will host Westminster Christian Academy (1-8) on Friday. Cabot is hoping some of his players are back from injuries.
“With injuries it is always a fluid thing,” said Cabot. “You get them in on Monday and evaluate them to see where they are at and then try to get them in midweek to evaluate again. We are hoping some of these guys are back with us next week.”
OWE-0-0-0-6=6
STC-0-6-8-7=21
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
STC — Jordan Rodrigue 1 run (kick failed) 7:03
Third Quarter
STC — Cameron Simcox 1 run (Simcox run) 6:39
Fourth Quarter
OWE — Garrett Crosby 8 pass from Conner Fisher (pass failed) 11:14
STC — Isaac Nunez 11 run (Nathan Bess kick) 7:22