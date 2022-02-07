The St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs cruised to an 18-point win Tuesday.
St. Clair (10-8) rousted the host Cuba Wildcats, 52-34.
“We played four quality quarters and competed for the whole game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Cuba is a much improved team and it was one of our best all-around games of the year. The kids were locked in and excited to beat a team in our district.”
The teams played to a tight 22-21 halftime score with St. Clair holding the slight edge.
However, the Bulldogs began to put some distance between themselves and the Wildcats in the third period, ending the quarter with a 32-22 advantage.
“Our focus and defensive effort were great in the third quarter,” Isgrig said. “We were patient on offense and did a good job sharing the ball. I loved the emotion our guys played with. It was a fun environment with a pep band and a good student section. Our kids stuck together all night.”
Carter Short’s 17 points and 17 rebounds were both team highs for the Bulldogs on the night. In addition to his double-double, Short finished with two assists and one steal.
“Carter had a monster game for us,” Isgrig said. “He finished around the rim and defensive rebounded as well as he has all year. Isaac (Nunez) was steady all night. He had some big baskets against their zone and took care of the ball against their press. I thought overall, Isaac played one of his best games of the year.”
Nunez ended the game with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jordan Rodrigue finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
Austin Dunn added five points, five assists, one rebound and one steal.
Caden Beagle, Hayden Johnson and Caleb Walters all scored three points. Michael Givens had two points.
“Caden Beagle scored his first varsity basket for us,” Isgrig said. “He’s a senior that works hard for us every day. All of us were excited for him. I was proud of Austin. He only scored five points, but took care of the ball and was a great teammate and did a good job finding Caden and Michael for their baskets.”
Ryan Bozada, Johnson and Walters each pulled down two rebounds.
Johnson dealt out four assists and grabbed one steal.
St. Clair’s home game Friday against Sullivan has been postponed. Makeup is TBA.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Union Tuesday at 7 p.m.