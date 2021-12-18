The start of league play couldn’t slow down the basketball Bulldogs Tuesday.
St. Clair (4-0, 1-0) continued its undefeated start to the winter campaign with a 53-41 road win at Owensville (3-5, 0-1) to open Four Rivers Conference play.
“We came out ready to play and got out to a 8-2 lead,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our kids were focused on both ends early and we did a good job playing strong with the ball and executing.”
The Bulldogs parlayed that early run into an 18-6 lead after one period and a 24-14 edge going into halftime.
St. Clair received scores from six different players, four of whom hit double digits.
“Our scoring was really balanced and every kid stepped up in different ways,” Isgrig said. “I was really proud of our effort and our kids’ willingness to do what it takes to win the game. Carter (Short) had a big night for us with a double-double.
“He’s getting better every night and is really competing hard. We played stronger with the ball and attacked the basket well. We need to keep learning and getting better, but I like where we are at. The kids care about each other and are coming together as a team.”
Short posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding two assists and one steal.
Austin Dunn notched 14 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Isaac Nunez scored 10 points with five rebounds and one steal.
Jordan Rodrigue hit 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Hayden Johnson and Caleb Walters each chipped in two points.
Johnson made five rebounds and one assist.
Michael Givens added one rebound.
“Jordan didn’t hit a lot of shots, but continues to take care of the ball and defensive rebound,” Isgrig said. “Dunn did a really good job guarding (Owensville’s leading scorer Brendan) Decker and was strong going to the basket.
“Issac and Hayden are just steady for us. They get things done that you don’t see in the box score.”
St. Clair played Wednesday at De Soto and returns home Friday for a conference matchup with Hermann at 7 p.m.