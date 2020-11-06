History repeats itself.
For just the second time in program history, the St. Clair Bulldogs (7-0) finished the football season with an undefeated record. After a Week 10 district quarterfinal win against St. James, that record now stands at 8-0.
The first time the program achieved that feat was just last season when St. Clair went 9-0 in the regular season and 10-1 overall.
“I’m happy for our seniors,” Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “They were a big part of our championship team last year with the group that we had that graduated. They’re one of the best groups that’s ever been through here. That’s a feather in those kids’ caps. They’ve definitely earned it. They put in the time and have worked extremely hard.”
The only thing that was able to prevent the Bulldogs from picking up wins this season was COVID-19, which sidelined the team in Weeks 3 and 4.
“Every day is an adversity with this pandemic and trying to keep kids safe and healthy,” Robbins said. “Every day I’m just terrified that the shoe is going to drop and we’ll lose a kid or two. Everybody is in that situation, but it’s definitely tougher when you’re having a good year and having to deal with all that stuff on a daily basis.”
Robbins said missing the two weeks due to quarantine does nothing to take away from the teams’ undefeated accomplishment.
“I’m sure somebody could probably say ‘Hey, you didn’t play Pacific. You didn’t play Sullivan,’ and that’s an unfortunate situation,” Robbins said. “We had to make that decision for the well-being of our kids and to be honest, for the well-being of the teams we were going to play. Unfortunately, they’re in the situation now that we were in a little earlier. So, it just got to us sooner than it got them. If it’s debated, I don’t know. I just know this — we’ve played everything that we could play and we’ve won everything that we could win so far.”
Of Franklin County teams, only Washington was able to play a full nine-game schedule in the regular season this year.
St. Clair returned from its quarantine in Week 5 and picked up right where it left off, reeling off a final five wins to close out the season and shut out the first three opponents the team played after the break.
As a result, the Bulldogs captured a second consecutive Four Rivers Conference championship.
“I’m glad to be a part of this team,” senior quarterback Wes Hinson said. “I’m glad to be here playing with my boys. It was a blast (once quarantine was over). It made us work harder and made us hungry.”
St. Clair shut out four of its seven opponents in the regular season, including St. James in Week 6, 49-0. The Bulldogs blanked the Tigers again by that same score in Week 10.
Bulldog opponents averaged just 5.9 points per game during the regular season while St. Clair has yet to score fewer than 35 and averaged 43.6 points per game prior to the postseason.
“We just keep going and keep pushing until they don’t want to play any more,” Hinson said.
The Bulldogs’ offense routinely rushes for 300, 400 or 500 yards or more per game behind a host of senior ballcarriers such as Hinson, Lance McCoy, Landen Roberts, Shane Stanfill, Mardariries Miles, Dakota Gotsch and Trent Balderson.
“It feels amazing,” McCoy said. “I had 100 percent faith (this is where we would be right now.)”
That success starts up front with a veteran offensive line that has five seniors — Lucas Hardin, Jon Bigu, Austin Hedge, Chason Wilken and Keegan Buckthorpe.
In the conference-championship clinching game in Week 9, the Bulldogs ran for 545 yards against Owensville as three different senior ballcarriers went over 100 yards and a fourth finished with 99 yards on the game.
“(It’s about) heart,” McCoy, who ran for 104 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, said. “The way we play, we want it every game. We put everything into this team.”
As the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 2, St. Clair will host No. 6 Salem in Week 11. In Week 2, the Bulldogs topped that same squad, 45-14.