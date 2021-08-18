Regular seasons for fall sports are just nine days away.
Teams are in their second week of practices as they ramp things up to prepare for the start of the schedules.
At St. Clair, six teams are back in action this fall — football, volleyball, softball, boys soccer, cross country and girls golf.
Cross country for the Bulldogs has been among the school’s leaders in athlete turnout in recent years.
Head coach Ben Martin’s team had 27 runners out in the first week but hoped to gain more this week.
“Our numbers are a few runners lower than last year, but the whole school has less kids this year,” Martin said. “I can already tell this is a special group and that this will be a special year for us.”
The team has a pair of returning state qualifiers in senior Case Busse and junior Hanna Spoon.
Girls golf for the school enters just its fourth season since the program was started in 2018.
The program reaches a milestone this year with its first four-year varsity golfer in senior Jordyn Hampson.
Hampson is one of 12 golfers for the Lady Bulldogs this year.
“This is the biggest team I have had in the four years of the girls golf program,” head coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I like the size. Any bigger and it makes it hard to give individualized help.”
Head coaches Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball) and Anna Reed (softball) each return to lead their teams.
The lone new head coach among the fall teams for the Bulldogs is Jeff Rego, who takes over the boys soccer program. Rego was previously the assistant coach under Casey Dildine.