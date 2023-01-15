St. Clair’s trio of three-time state medalist seniors each added one final Four Rivers Conference title to their resumes Tuesday.
The Bulldogs claimed four individual crowns in total as the team picked up 188 team points and finished third in the conference boys wrestling tournament.
Senior Ryan Meek (126 pounds), junior Gavin Shoemate (138), senior Brock Woodcock (157) and senior Cameron Simcox (175) each won clear through their brackets.
Sullivan was the team champion with 231 points, followed by Pacific as the runner-up with 216 points.
Union (156.5), St. James (155) and Owensville (84) rounded out the conference standings.
Meek won all three of his bouts, pinning Union’s Brayden Major (1:01), Sullivan’s Sam Hecht (5:29) and Pacific’s Caden Browning (0:34).
Shoemate, the individual most pins winner at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Invitational last week, continued to rack up falls by pinning all four opponents Tuesday. He defeated Union’s Alonzo Gregory (3:04), Pacific’s Tyler Blake (0:39), St. James’ Dylan Schacht (1:58) and Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom (2:55).
Woodcock pinned Owensville’s Timothy Winterbauer (0:43), Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (3:41), Pacific’s Austin Tennyson (0:54) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (2:42).
Simcox was victorious over Sullivan’s Kayden Bryan (4:19), Pacific’s Cameron Shouse (1:29), Owensville’s Kaleb Wells (1:12), Union’s Brody Sitze (1:09) and St. James’ Carter Wilfong (2:28).
Connor Sikes (165) took second place in his weight class for the Bulldogs.
Creek Hughes (132), Adam Folks (190) and Zeke Bethel (215) each placed third.
Grayson Langan (113) finished fourth, Greg Adams (144) fifth and Casen Blake (150) sixth.
Sikes defeated Pacific’s Mason Lucas (10-3), St. James’ Jackson Hoak (1:59), Owensville’s Garrett Hunter (1:14) and Sullivans’ Wieland Schmuke (2:53), but fell to Union’s Trey Ladymon by technical fall (19-4).
Creek Hughes had wins over Pacific’s Tate Martin (1:27), Owensville’s Umberto Bertesi (1:07) and St. James’ Chaz Strong-Madle (4:18), but lost to Union’s Kurl Conato (2:55) and Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy (3:44).
Folks earned wins over Pacific’s Israel Guenzler (3:50) and Owensville’s Brendan Kramme, but lost to Union’s Traven St. Clair (16-4) and Sullivan’s Kane Strehl (9-5).
Bethel picked up wins over Owensville’s Logan Bailey (2:32) and St. James’ Joshua Carpenter (4:17), but lost to Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez (2:31) and Pacific’s Blake McKay (2:29).
Langan fell to St. James’ Blake Marlatt (1:20), Pacific’s Timothy Link (4:39) and Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship (3:06)
Adams suffered losses from Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie (0:34), St. James’ Logan Crocker (0:37), Pacific’s Dylan Stout (1:21) and Union’s Malachi Frazier (1:22).
Casen Blake took losses against Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy (2:20), Pacific’s Lucas Tennyson (0:54), St. James’ Grant Rodriguez (0:46), Union’s Cayden Roesch (1:30) and Owensville’s Gabriel Soest (0:50).
The Bulldogs next wrestle Tuesday, Dec. 17, at De Soto for a quad meet. St. Pius X (Festus) and Windsor are also slated to compete in the event.