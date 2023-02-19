Valentine’s Day offered proof of the parity in the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball race.
St. Clair (9-13, 2-4) was one of three teams in the bottom half of the league standings to earn a victory Tuesday, winning at home against St. James (7-16, 3-3), 61-53.
“It was a good conference and district win for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played sloppy at times, but we were really good defensively and made some big shots down the stretch. It was our senior night and all four seniors really contributed to the win.”
Owensville and Sullivan also won at home Tuesday against the top two teams in the conference heading into the day’s four scheduled league matchups, Union and Pacific.
St. Clair led, 9-8, after one quarter and 23-20 at the half.
The Bulldogs gained separation in the third quarter, outscoring St. James, 18-4, to take a 41-24 advantage into the final period.
The Bulldogs converted nine triples in the contest out of 17 attempts for a team three-point percentage of 52.9 on the night. All nine makes from beyond the arc came from the team’s seniors.
Senior Isaac Nunez led the way with 19 points, adding seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.
“Isaac had a monster second half,” Isgrig said.
“He had 19 points in the game and 17 came in the second half. He hit three threes in the third quarter and helped us stretch the lead out to double figures. It was great to see our seniors get a win on their senior night in front of their biggest supporters.”
Senior Jordan Rodrigue posted 14 points with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“Jordan sealed the game with free throws down the stretch and hit two threes in the second half,” Isgrig said.
Senior Hayden Johnson tallied 12 points, all from three-point range, along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“Hayden stepped up defensively, guarding (Peyton) Gruver but also hit four threes for us,” Isgrig said. “Hayden kind of kept us going with three threes in the first half when we were struggling to make shots.”
Junior Carter Short was the fourth St. Clair player to finish in double digits, notching 10 points with nine rebounds and four assists.
Senior Logan Smith drew a start for senior night and recorded five assists.
“He gave us really big minutes,” Isgrig said.
Jayden Fitzgerald posted four points with one assist and one steal.
Johnny Chapman netted two points with one assist and one steal.
The Bulldogs are hosting New Haven Friday in the league finale for both teams at 7 p.m.
A regular season finale against district rival Salem is on tap for Tuesday.