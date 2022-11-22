The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs return four starters from a 10-win team in the 2021-22 season.
The team flirted with .500 for much of last year before a seven-game skid to close the season dropped them to 10-15.
Head Coach Tim Isgrig returns, assisted by Garan McCuskey and Dallas Stapp.
“I am excited for this year,” Isgrig said. “We have a great group of kids that are going to work hard and listen every day.”
Though winter practices started at the end of October, Isgrig’s hardcourt Bulldogs have been without several crossover players from the football team due to St. Clair’s postseason run on the gridiron.
“We will eventually have a little over 20 kids once we get our kids back from football,” Isgrig said. “We have 10 there now for the first two weeks.”
Three of the returning starters, seniors Jordan Rodrigue and Isaac Nunez and junior Carter Short, are still playing football as of this story being written.
Rodrigue posted 9.7 points per game a year ago, along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.36 assists. He was the team’s top outside shooter with 43 triples on the year for a 33.1 percent three-point shooting percentage.
Short, a smaller post player at 5-11, nearly averaged a double-double in 2021-22, ending with 8.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was a second-team all-conference player.
Nunez contributed an average of 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds last winter.
The fourth returning starter is senior guard Hayden Johnson, who turned in 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a night.
The Bulldogs will be looking to replace graduated guard Austin Dunn in the starting lineup. Sophomores Alex Marler and Johnny Chapman are the top candidates to fill that role.
Juniors Ty Record and Jayden Fitzgerald will have a chance to help out Short in the front court.
“Alex and Johnny are competing for a starting guard position and we are trying to figure out what our rotation is going to be like,” Isgrig said. “It’s hard to make any decisions until we get everybody there and get them to compete against each other.”
St. Clair finished with a 1-6 record in league play last season and will aim to move up through the rankings.
“I think the entire conference top to bottom is going to be really competitive,” Isgrig said. “There is nobody in the conference to take lightly and everybody can compete with each other.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the season on the road Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Newburg with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tipoff. St. Clair’s home opener is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Valley Park at 7 p.m.
“Our goal is to improve every day, play as a team, and be good teammates,” Isgrig said. “If we do these things every day we will have a great season.”
