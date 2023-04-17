St. Clair’s baseball Bulldogs got off their leash Thursday.
The result was 17 hits for St. Clair (5-4, 2-1) in a 13-7 victory on the road in Four Rivers Conference play at Owensville (1-9, 0-3).
St. Clair tallied four runs in the top of the first inning and two in the third to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Owensville began chipping away with one run in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth.
Both teams scored once in the fifth inning and once in the sixth, leaving St. Clair with an 8-5 edge going into the final frame.
The Bulldogs rallied for a final five runs in the top of the seventh. The Dutchmen answered with just two in the home half and fell short of a comeback bid.
Anthony Broeker was the winning pitcher. In four innings, he struck out two and allowed five hits and five walks, resulting in three runs allowed (one earned). Broeker also hit a batter.
Cameron Teems pitched three innings out of the bullpen, surrendering four runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Jayden Fitzgerald set the pace on offense, going 4-5 with two doubles, two singles, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Broeker aided his own pursuit for a pitching win by slugging two doubles and a single, stealing a base, scoring three times and driving in three runs.
Carter Short, the other half of the St. Clair battery, launched a triple and two singles, scoring twice and driving in two.
Jordan Rodrigue singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored twice.
Sam Ruszala singled twice, walked, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Tyler Tomes doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Clayton Ingram doubled and collected an RBI.
Nathan Short singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Chase Weirich took the loss on the hill for Owensville. In two innings, he allowed six runs on nine hits.
J.J. Brown pitched four innings out of the bullpen and surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out three.
Layne Evans pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed four runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Matthew Eckelkamp tossed 0.1 of an inning.
Landon Ely and Austin Long each doubled for the Dutchmen. Both scored two runs.
Landon Kramme singled twice, scored once and drove in two runs.
Jaden Gerlemann, Christopher Allen, Evans and Brown each singled.
Will Lauth, Gerlemann and Allen each drove in a run.
Lauth and Evans both scored once.
Lauth walked twice. Long, Ely, Evans and Brown all walked once.
Gerlemann was hit by a pitch.
Long and Brown each stole a base.
St. Clair plays at home Friday against Warrenton at 4:30 p.m.
