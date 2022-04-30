St. Clair’s baseball Bulldogs ended a seven-game skid Monday, blanking the St. James Tigers in Four Rivers Conference road action, 10-0.
The win was the first for the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4) since March 19, when St. Clair opened the season with a 12-0 win over New Haven in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament.
The Bulldogs travel to New Haven Thursday, looking to create a winning streak.
At St. James (2-9, 1-4), St. Clair outhit the Tigers, 17-4.
Joey Rego threw a four-hit shutout. He walked two and struck out five.
Rego also paced the offense with three hits.
CJ Taylor, Jordan Rodrigue, Carter Short, Sam Ruszala, Adrian Arguilez and Cameron Long each had two hits.
Anthony Broeker and Jayden Fitzgerald added one hit apiece.
Broeker and Short doubled.
Taylor, Broeker and Ruszala walked. Arguilez was hit by a pitch.
Short swiped three bases. Broeker and Ruszala each had two steals. Arguilez stole one base.
Long sacrificed.
Taylor, Jordan Rodrigue and Short each scored twice. Broeker, Tristan Rodrigue, Ruszala and Arguilez scored one run apiece.
Rego and Long each drove in two runs. Short and Arguilez each had one RBI.