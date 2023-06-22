Give the rubber game, and the Central Plains Football League National Conference title to the St. Louis Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs defeated the Missouri Falcons, based in St. Clair, in the CPFL (8-man football) National Conference championship contest in Dellwood, 65-40.
The Bulldogs led after one quarter, 14-8. It was 44-22 at the half for the top-seeded St. Louis team.
St. Louis led after three quarters, 59-34.
Additional statistics were not available at deadline.
It was the second win for the top-seeded Bulldogs over the Falcons this season. The Bulldogs also won March 18 in St. Louis, 24-16. The Falcons won the rematch in St. Clair May 6, 26-16.
Overall this season, the Falcons went 8-4 in reaching the conference championship game.
The Falcons plan to hold tryouts in late August or early September. If there is enough interest, the team could transition to playing 11-man football.
