It was a conference clinching win for the visiting Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs as Washington boys basketball celebrated senior night.
The Blue Jays (10-14, 2-7) still have one more conference game to go, but Friday’s game wrapped league play for the Bulldogs (23-2, 9-1), who clinched sole possession of first place in the conference with a 72-38 win despite the best efforts of Wentzville Liberty (8-2) to catch up and force a split title.
South opened up a big lead in the first quarter, 23-8, and ended the first half with a 32-14 edge. After three periods, the score stood at 49-23.
“The talent Zumwalt South has was just too much for us,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had that fire and a big crowd, but they’re just such a good team at 23-2.”
Washington’s trio of Mark Hensley, Adyn Kleinheider and Chase Merryman each scored seven points to lead the Blue Jays.
Senior team manager Evan Femmer got to suit up for the game and tallied six points on two three-point makes.
“As you could see on the scoresheet, we had a tough time scoring, but our scorekeeper Evan Femmer did not,” Young said. “He made more threes on the night than anybody on the team. He’d have been the leading scorer if he’d made one more.”
Sam Paule finished with five points, Todd Bobo four and Brayden McColloch two.
Merryman, Bobo, Travis Bieg, Alex Zanin and Femmer comprise the team’s senior class.
Jay Higgins and Blake Struemph led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece.
Nick Keene was one point back for Zumwalt South, scoring 12.
Other visiting scorers included Brendan Owens (nine points), Brady O’Brien (six), Nathanael Popp (five), Peyton Blair (four), Joey Friedel (four), Austin Mahoney (four) and Dylan Pham (two).
Washington plays Tuesday at St. James at 7:30 p.m. and closes the regular season Thursday at Francis Howell North at 7 p.m.