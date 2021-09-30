Despite a domineering start for the Blue Jays in Week 5, a field goal made the difference in the fourth quarter.
Washington (2-3, 0-2) was left without the GAC Central victory Friday, falling at home to Ft. Zumwalt South (3-2, 2-0), 38-35.
The Blue Jays scored the first three touchdowns of the game to take a 21-0 lead and did not allow the visiting Bulldogs to convert a first down in the first quarter.
“You can’t come out and play the way we did and then not finish,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “It’s just really disheartening to be up the way we were and not finish. That’s on me, and we’ve got to get that fixed. We looked like we had all week. It was what Blue Jay football is, but then they found some kinks in the armor and kept attacking it. We didn’t have an answer.”
Ft. Zumwalt South wrapped two passing touchdowns around either side of Washington’s fourth score to make it 28-14.
The Bulldogs then changed the momentum of the game with a defensive score as Josh Atherton came up with a huge play, swatting Washington quarterback Camden Millheiser’s reverse pitch on an option play out of the air. Aidan Gelwix scooped up the live ball and took it 55 yards for a Bulldog touchdown.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Heflin said. “If we go in right there, it’s 28-14. Instead, it’s 28-21, and they get the ball to start. We get a good stop, but they hit the hook-and-ladder. We had the guys to play it and didn’t play it. At the end of the day, it comes down to (the fact that) they executed, and we didn’t.”
Coming out of the half, the Bulldogs passed for two more scores to make it a 35-28 lead at the end of the third period.
Washington answered with its final score to tie the game up early in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs answered with a 31-yard Jacksen Tankersley field goal to go back on top.
The Bulldogs ended with two defensive stops, including forcing the Blue Jays to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone with a minute left.
Washington moved the ball well on the ground to the tune of 484 yards and five rushing scores.
Landon Boston posted 19 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Clyde Hendrix picked up 181 yards on 23 carries and one score.
Millheiser ran 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Devon Deckelman gained 53 yards on seven carries.
Evan Gaither rushed three times for 21 yards.
Luke Johnson picked up 16 yards on three carries.
Boston caught the only pass the Blue Jays completed, resulting in a five-yard loss.
Deckelman was successful on 5-5 extra points.
Trevor Buhr led the defense with seven tackles, including two sacks.
Hayden Burns and Boston each made six tackles, including one sack apiece.
Johnson was in on five stops. Other tacklers included Wyatt Sneed (three), Mark Hensley (three, one sack), Gavin Holtmeyer (three), Sam Rost (two, one sack), Millheiser (two), Gaither (one), Kellen Schiermeier (one) and Hayden Thiemann (one).
Week 6
It’s more GAC Central play next week as the Blue Jays hit the road to take on Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1).
The Eagles are coming off a 28-6 road win at Francis Howell North in Week 5.
Washington has won the last two meetings between the GAC Central’s two bird mascots. Both times, only seven points separated the teams in the final score.
All-time, Washington has a 3-2 record against the Eagles.
District
Holt (5-0, 51.8 points) continues to lead the district.
Helias Catholic (4-1, 47.59) holds the No. 2 seed.
Washington is ranked fifth with 25.9 points, trailing Battle (2-2, 33) and Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 31.59).
Capital City (0-5) rounds out the district as the current No. 6 seed with 15.44 points.