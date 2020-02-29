In addition to being the Four Rivers Conference finale, Friday’s game in St. Clair was also a first-round district preview.
St. Clair (13-11, 3-4) won the contest, 51-37, over Union (4-19, 0-7) in what will also be the game between the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament this coming Saturday in Union.
The Bulldogs, which hold the No. 3 seed in the district, are scheduled to tip off against the Wildcats once again in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. game.
The game was also St. Clair’s senior night.
“I was real proud of our seniors,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They mean a lot to our program. They do things the right way. They work hard and I was happy to see them play together tonight, come off the floor together and compete at a high level together.”
After one quarter, St. Clair held a 15-11 advantage Friday. The score stood at 27-22 in the Bulldogs’ favor at halftime and 41-31 after three periods.
“I think our guards need to do a better job of attacking closeouts and putting some pressure on the rim,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I just thought that the guards were content to shoot three and St. Clair did a good job of really clogging the lane, so you have to hit some threes to unclog it.”
Dayton Turner led the Bulldogs with 16 points, adding nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
“Dayton at times was guarding (Caleb) Mabe,” Isgrig said. “He did a good job working and just making everything tough for them and then he led our break tonight. He got us out and got us pushing the ball.”
Justin Hoffman netted 11 points. Calvin Henry scored nine, Nick Dierking seven, Chase Walters six and Johnny Kindel two.
Walters turned in seven rebounds. Dierking and Henry made three rebounds each. Wes Hinson and Hoffman both finished with two rebounds. Zach Browne and Kindel grabbed one rebound apiece.
Hoffman made two assists. Henry and Kindel both recorded one assist.
Hoffman snatched three steals. Walters stole two and Kindel one.
Mabe led Union with 14 points.
“We’ve got to get to the free-throw line more and put some pressure on the rim and really the only time we did that tonight was when Caleb caught it,” Simmons said. “. . . He’s definitely our rock. We know what we’re going to get out of him. Four guys in the lane all night and he still had 14 points and probably seven or eight rebounds.”
Matthew Seely scored nine points, all from behind the three-point arc.
Peyton Burke added seven points, Kaden Motley four, Collin Gerdel two and Jackson Dickinson one.
Before the teams meet again on Saturday, St. Clair had to travel to Salem Tuesday.
Union went to Hillsboro Monday and lost. The Wildcats hosted Lindbergh in the regular season finale Tuesday.