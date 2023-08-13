The first week of fall sports practices is drawing to a close, putting the first official games just two weeks out.
Football Head Coach Brian Robbins reports 45 athletes are out for his program this fall while cross country Head Coach Ben Martin said team numbers are down to 26 for the Bulldog runners this year.
“We are a little down in quantity, but high in quality,” Martin said. “I am very excited. We had five boys run under 5:15 for our Midnight Mile. We had seven kids complete the 200 summer miles club, which is the most since I’ve been coach.”
The Bulldogs have two returning state qualifiers in Brooklyn Cannon and Tommy Perkins, both of whom Martin said completed the 200-mile club over the summer along with Cameron Tedrick, Liam James, Ben Byerly, Aiden Kern and Zech Slater.
“Brooklyn Cannon looks fast and in shape,” Martin said. “The boys are an experienced team now and hungry to run fast. I have high hopes for this team. Because of the summer (Washington) DC trip and our local summer running camp, we already have the family vibe going. Our theme this year is ‘Rock You,’ and that is what we will do.”
St. Clair has three returning head coaches among its five fall teams in Robbins, Martin and volleyball’s Kandice McCuskey.
Camren Ruszala (softball) and Mike Eads (girls golf) are both entering their first season as the head coach of those programs.
Boys soccer is suspended due to lack of numbers for the second season in a row.
Preseason action begins next week and continues up to the first official games Friday, Aug. 25.
The football Bulldogs will travel to Lutheran St. Charles for jamboree week Aug. 18, starting at 7 p.m.
Softball will be playing in the St. James jamboree Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
The St. Clair volleyball team plays Aug. 23 at the De Soto jamboree.
