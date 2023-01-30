The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is.
St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
The Bulldogs will play for the consolation title, or fifth place, Saturday at 4 p.m. against the loser of Friday’s final round-robin matchup between New Haven and California.
Both the Shamrocks and Pintos fell to Montgomery County in the earlier rounds, advancing the Wildcats to play Hermann for the title.
That leaves New Haven and California to decide amongst themselves Friday at 4 p.m. which will play St. James for third place and which will play St. Clair in the consolation game.
St. Clair started Thursday’s contest by taking a 15-9 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs remained in front, 35-15, at halftime, and 40-22 at the end of the third quarter.
“It was a good team win for us last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our kids were focused from the beginning and played a great first half especially. We were down 9-5 then we went on a 27-2 run. Offensively, we did a great job making the extra pass and getting our teammates great looks. In the second quarter, our defense was really good. We were contesting shots and finishing the plays with rebounds.”
Jordan Rodrigue netted 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, adding nine rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Hayden Johnson also hit double digits, dropping in 10 points. Johnson grabbed four rebounds with four assists and two steals.
Isaac Nunez posted nine points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Jordan shot the ball well and was very efficient offensively,” Isgrig said. “He rebounded the ball well and helped get us out in transition. Hayden and Isaac played like seniors. They did a little bit of everything and I thought Hayden’s defensive effort rubbed off on his teammates.”
Jayden Fitzgerald scored six points with three rebounds and one steal.
“Jayden Fitzgerald played a great first half and was a big reason for us going on a run,” Isgrig said. “Carter (Short) got in foul trouble one minute into the game and Jayden gave us great minutes.”
Carter Short and Alex Marler added two points apiece. Both grabbed three rebounds and Short added a steal.
Johnny Chapman chipped in with one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Nate Short posted two rebounds.
Wright City’s top scorer was Jerry Stanford at seven points.
Others to tally for the Wildcats included Richardo Uribe (six points), Carle’on Jones (five), Duan McRoberts (four), Will Bohanan (two), Trey Brakensiek (two) and Justin Jones (one).