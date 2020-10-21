A seven-year wait came to an end Monday.
St. Clair soccer (2-13, 1-5) concluded Four Rivers Conference play with a win in overtime, 2-1, at Sullivan (2-14-2, 1-3).
Brandon Barnes’ game-winning goal in the extra period gave the Bulldogs their first conference victory since 2013.
“It was a crazy game,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “We only had 11 players. My starting goalie was out so we had to use our back up Jensen Beckemeier. This was his first start. He just started practicing goalie halfway through the season and did a wonderful job.”
Sullivan went ahead in the 33rd minute and carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Zach Browne scored the equalizer for the Bulldogs in the 72nd minute on an assist from Joey Rego during a corner kick.
Beckemeier recorded 14 saves.
“We played a great game overall and the boys worked hard knowing they had no subs to put in,” Dildine said. “The boys played amazing. Sullivan played tough. We just had a few more chances go our way.”
The Bulldogs’ 2013 conference win also came against Sullivan in a 1-0 game at St. Clair. St. Clair went on to defeat Sullivan again in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament that year.
St. Clair next plays Wednesday in the home finale, hosting Warrenton at 5 p.m.