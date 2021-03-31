St. Clair went through two conference opponents to finish strong in the annual Four Rivers Baseball Classic Saturday.
The Bulldogs (2-2) swept their way through the tournament’s bronze bracket at Hermann, first besting St. James (0-4), 4-2 in the bracket semifinals and then edging out the host Bearcats (1-3), 4-3, for ninth place.
St. James
St. Clair outhit the Tigers, 6-5.
St. James struck first with both of its runs in the top of the third inning.
St. Clair found its answer in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run frame. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the sixth.
Blaine Downey pitched the complete game for St. Clair, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks. He recorded seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Downey doubled and singled to lead the St. Clair bats. He drove in two runs.
“He did a really good job of keeping them off balance the whole game,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “We made plays on defense and had a couple timely hits. Blaine had a big double in the fourth inning that scored two runs. It really gave us a shot of energy, and it was a big-time hit.”
Wes Hinson, Landen Roberts, Sam Oermann and Chase Walters all singled.
Roberts drew a walk, stole two bases and scored twice.
Hinson scored once.
Oermann and Walters both drove in a run. Both also stole a base.
Isaac Nunez ran for Downey, stole a base and scored a run.
Hermann
The Bulldogs again played from behind in the final round as Hermann scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. One of those runs came on a TJ Rocherbaumer home run.
St. Clair rallied all four of its runs in the top of the fourth.
“In the bottom of the third inning, Hermann had a couple runners on, and they hit a bloop to right center, and Brady Simpson made a great diving play to save runs and give us momentum,” Lundy said. “In the top of the fourth, that momentum carried over, and we came out and scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead.”
Hermann got one run back in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Parker Anderson.
Sam Oermann pitched the complete game for the Bulldogs, surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks. Oermann struck out six.
The Bulldogs tallied four doubles in the game — one apiece from Garrett Heinrichs, Cole Venable, Oermann and Roberts.
Walters singled twice. Roberts, Hinson and Downey each added a single.
Roberts, Downey, Oermann and Walters each scored a run.
Oermann collected two RBIs. Heinrichs and CJ Taylor both drove in one.
Venable and Oermann both reached safety after being hit by pitches.
“We did a really good job of picking each other up throughout the game,” Lundy said. “We never gave up, and we played as a team. I was extremely proud of how the guys played. We lost two tough games to start the year, and that can be difficult. But we stayed focused and confident and took care of business against two good teams.”
St. Clair hosted De Soto Tuesday and is scheduled to play Wednesday on the road at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.