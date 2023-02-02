The first of two meetings between Four Rivers Conference rivals St. Clair and New Haven went to the ’Dogs Saturday.
St. Clair (7-10) bested New Haven (5-12) in the consolation final of the Hermann Invitational Tournament, 46-39.
The two teams will see each other again at St. Clair Feb. 17 in league play.
“Every time we play New Haven, it is a battle,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They are disciplined and play super hard. Our kids did a good job competing and playing as a team. In the first half, we got some good shots but didn’t finish them, but the second half we ran a little better offense and made some shots. We defended pretty well as a group and helped each other. It’s always nice to win two games at a tournament.”
The Shamrocks ended the first quarter with a 10-6 lead. St. Clair pushed back to take a slim 16-15 advantage into halftime.
“We had a great start to the game but slowly kind of sputtered out,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “St. Clair worked really hard to keep us from getting the ball inside and we did have some guards step up and make some outside shots.”
In the third quarter, St. Clair outpaced New haven, 19-11, to end the period with a 35-26 lead.
Isaac Nunez led the charge for the Bulldogs with 21 points, four rebounds and one assist.
“Isaac Nunez really took over in the second half,” Isgrig said. “He had 21 in the game and 17 in the second half. Isaac knocked down three threes in the second half and kind of sealed the game with two free throws to extend (the lead) to seven.”
Jordan Rodrigue added 14 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“Jordan played an all-around game and was efficient from the floor, rebounded well, and created us some chances in transition with his defense,” Isgrig said.
Carter Short posted six points, 11 rebounds and one steal.
“Carter and Hayden (Johnson) guarded their two bigs and really battled inside,” Isgrig said. “They didn’t give them anything easy. Carter had eight rebounds in the second half and created extra possessions for us with his offensive rebounding. It was a good all-around team win.”
Johnson finished with three points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Johnny Chapman contributed two points and one rebound.
Alex Marler passed for two assists and grabbed one steal.
“We did a pretty good job controlling the boards up until the fourth quarter when Short nabbed several offensive rebounds and we let ourselves get beat to a few loose balls too,” Peirick said. “Nunez made some big shots for them in the second half as well and we never really were able to put any type of run together. When it comes down to it, we got out-competed in the second half and especially the fourth quarter. Their kids made winning plays and shots down the stretch and our kids didn’t, so you have to tip your cap to St. Clair.”
Andrew Rethemeyer’s 12 points and Emmett Panhorst’s 10 led the way for New Haven.
Luke Strubberg and Andrew Noelke each scored seven.
David Otten wrapped up the scoresheet with three points.
St. Clair plays on their home floor Tuesday, hosting Cuba at 7 p.m.
New Haven goes on the road for a 7 p.m. Tuesday tipoff at Chamois.
