Playing on the road for the first time this season did not slow down the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) notched its third shutout of the season in Week 6, topping St. James (0-6, 0-3) in Four Rivers Conference play, 49-0.
The Bulldogs have now won 26 consecutive meetings with the Tigers, dating back to 1995.
St. James held St. Clair to just six points in the first quarter, but then a four-touchdown outburst in the second period sent the Bulldogs into halftime with a 35-0 lead.
St. Clair totaled 410 yards and six touchdowns in the rushing game.
The Bulldogs added one touchdown through the air on their only passing play, just before halftime.
St. Clair added another score in both the third and fourth quarters to close out the win with the running clock.
Stats
Shane Stanfill led the rushing attack with 111 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
Lance McCoy was the primary point producer, scoring three rushing touchdowns. He carried the ball seven times for 66 yards.
Landen Roberts made nine carries for 68 yards and a score. He was 5-6 in extra-point tries.
Quarterback Wes Hinson carried three times for 63 yards and completed one pass for a four-yard touchdown to Chase Walters.
Trent Balderson gained 50 yards on six carries. Mardariries Miles (six carries, 35 yards), Cameron Simcox (nine yards and a touchdown on two carries) and Dakota Gotsch (eight yards on three carries) also factored into the running game.
On defense, McCoy, Hinson, Roberts and Isaac Nunez tied for the team lead with four tackles apiece.
Miles, Wyatt Strotcamp and Gabe Martinez each made three stops.
Gotsch, Brady Simpson and Anthony Brooker all made two tackles.
Contributing one tackle apiece were Balderson, Lucas Hardin, Chasson Wilken, Walters, Hunter Talley, Austin Blankenship and Simcox.
District
Park Hills Central (6-0) continues to hold a slight edge on the Bulldogs for first place in the Class 3 District 2 standings.
The Rebels hung on for a 31-26 home win against Ste. Genevieve in Week 6.
St. Clair holds second place with 52.21 points.
Owensville (5-1, 42.05) holds third place.
Potosi (3-3, 38.37) is ranked fourth, but holds a head-to-head win against the Dutchmen in Week 1.
Salem (3-3, 29.67) and St. James (0-6, 13.67) round out the district standings.
Cardinal Ritter, a late addition to the district, has yet to play its first game.
The Week Ahead
St. Clair returns home in Week 7 to host Hermann (2-4, 1-2).
The Bulldogs have defeated the Wildcats in each of the last three meetings. Last season’s bout ended with a competitive 28-20 score.
Hermann is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 41-7 at home against Sullivan in Week 6.
Box Score
St. Clair 6-29-7-7-49
St. James 0-0-0-0-0
First Quarter
STC — Lance McCoy 5 run (kick failed), 5:01
Second Quarter
STC — McCoy 5 run (Shane Stanfill run), 10:49
STC — Landen Roberts 9 run (Roberts kick), 7:50
STC — McCoy 9 run (Roberts kick), 2:05
STC — Chase Walters 4 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
STC — Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 9:50
Fourth Quarter
STC — Cameron Simcox 1 run (Roberts kick), 3:43
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — Stanfill 16-111-1, Roberts 9-68-1, McCoy 7-66-3, Hinson 3-63, Balderson 6-50, Miles 6-35, Simcox 2-9-1, Gotsch 3-8.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 1-1-4-1-0.
Receiving
St. Clair — Walters 1-4-1.
Tackles
St. Clair — McCoy 4, Hinson 4, Nunez 4, Roberts 4, Martinez 3, Miles 3, Strothcamp 3, Gotsch 2, Simpson 2, Brooker 2, Balderson 1, Hardin 1, Wilken 1, Walters 1, Talley 1, Blankenship 1, Simcox 1.
St. James statistics were not available.