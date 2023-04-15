The Bulldogs knocked around Cuba to score 11 runs in a nonconference victory Tuesday.
St. Clair (4-4) ended the game after just five innings, winning 11-1 over the visiting Wildcats (0-7).
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 7:24 pm
The Bulldogs collected nine hits and drew seven walks while running wild on the bases with 10 steals.
“We really hit the ball hard at times tonight, which was great to see,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “We have been working hard these past couple of weeks to try to be more consistent at the plate. I am very pleased with the last two games of how we are making solid contact and keeping our strikeouts down.”
Jayden Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher. In five innings of work, he fanned four Cuba batters and allowed one run on five hits with one walk and one hit batter.
“He did a great job of competing on the mound and throwing a ton of strikes for us,” Rodrigue said. “He got out of a first inning bases-loaded, no-one-out jam. That really helped set the pace for the rest of the game. I love how Jayden competes on the mound. He will need to continue this for us to have success the rest of the season.”
St. Clair staked Fitzgerald to a two-run lead after the first inning and then rallied for five more runs in the bottom of the second.
Both teams scored once in the third inning before St. Clair pushed across a final three runs in the fifth.
Jordan Rodrigue, Carter Short and Tyler Tomes each collected two hits for the Bulldogs.
“Tyler Tomes let us tonight,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “He is a sophomore for us that has been thrown into varsity baseball. He has done a good job in the field for us and now is starting to put the ball in play more consistently.”
Tomes doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Short doubled, singled, and drove in two.
Jordan Rodrigue singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and collected one RBI.
“Jordan has been the leader of this team throughout the season,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “He does a great job of motivating the other players and leading by example. He is one of our most consistent players in the field and at the plate.”
Fitzgerald helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI triple.
Nathan Short doubled, stole a base and scored.
Anthony Broeker doubled, walked, stole, scored and had two RBIs.
Jaxson Richardson walked twice, stole twice and scored twice.
Ty Record walked, stole and scored.
Adrian Arguilez walked and stole two bases.
Clayton Ingram stole once.
Levi Jones took the loss on the mound for Cuba. In 1.2 innings, he surrendered seven runs on five hits and four walks.
Evan Highley tossed three innings and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks, striking out two.
Naythan Fey did not record an out after entering in a fifth-inning jam and allowing the final hit.
Joel Sanders doubled for the Wildcats.
Levi Gipson, Brock Hendrix and Riley Bouse each singled.
Highley drew a walk.
Hendrix was hit by a pitch and scored the lone Cuba run.
Bouse collected the RBI.
Gipson and Hendrix each stole a base.
St. Clair played at Owensville Thursday in Four Rivers Conference play. The Bulldogs conclude the week with a home game Friday against Warrenton at 4:30 p.m.
