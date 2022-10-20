The Bulldogs made it clear from the start how Week 8 was going to go.
St. Clair (4-4) marched to the end zone for touchdowns on each of its first four possessions en route to a 56-12 victory against Windsor (3-5) in Imperial.
“The kids asserted themselves early and stayed the course, so that was good to see,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “It’s a Class 4 opponent. That’s a good thing for us as far as (district) points and we’ll see what happens.”
A 100-yard AJ Patrick kick return touchdown kept the host Owls close through one quarter, but St. Clair held a 14-6 advantage, which grew to 34-12 at halftime and 49-12 after three periods.
The Bulldogs were able to move the ball almost exclusively through the running game. The one occasion a pass was called for came after a punt late in the second quarter that left St. Clair a long distance from the goal with just a few seconds remaining on the clock.
Senior Cameron Simcox ran for three touchdowns.
Sophomore Josh Hawkins hit paydirt twice.
Seniors Gabe Martinez and Isaac Nunez and sophomore Dawson Husereau also tallied rushing scores for St. Clair.
Apart from the special teams touchdown, Windsor’s only score was a passing strike in which quarterback Anthony Fletcher threw a screen pass to Patrick and St. Clair senior Jordan Rodrigue made an aggressive play to try to jump the route and make an interception.
When the ball got by Rodrigue, Patrick then had an open route to the end zone for his second and final score of the night.
“Jordan took a chance and thought he could pick it, or at least tip it,” Robbins said. “Credit them for getting the ball off in time and then he got down the sideline. We want our kids to be aggressive and he was, especially in the situation that it was.”
St. Clair’s statistics from the contest were unavailable at print deadline.
The Bulldogs held Fletcher to 4-14 passing for 55 yards and allowed just 102 yards on the ground.
Week 9
The Bulldogs will close out the regular season with a return to Four Rivers Conference play against the 4-4 Owensville Dutchmen.
St. Clair enters the game 3-2 in FRC games while Owensville is 2-3.
The two teams have had similar results against four of their five common opponents within the Four Rivers Conference. Both lost to Union and Hermann, but defeated Pacific and St. James.
The difference teller is Sullivan, which shut out Owensville, 26-0, in Week 8. St. Clair defeated Sullivan, 27-14, in Week 4.
The Dutchmen won last season’s meeting in Owensville, 48-44, ending a run of three consecutive Bulldog victories in the head-to-head series.
St. Clair has won 32 of the 53 meetings all time between the programs.
Owensville has relied heavily on sophomore quarterback Conner Fisher in October after junior Blake Elliott handled much of the passing work in September.
Fisher is 25-50 passing on the year for 248 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.
Junior Tanner Meyer is the team’s primary playmaker with 361 rushing yards and two scores.
Junior Garrett Crosby, listed as a tight end on the roster, plays a bigger role out of the backfield than his reported nine carries for four yards would have you believe. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard scamper in the third quarter at Pacific in Week 6.
District
The Week 9 meeting between the Bulldogs and Dutchmen will likely be the determining factor in who gets which of the top three seeds in Class 3 District 4.
Sullivan (6-2, 44.91) currently holds the No. 1 seed in the district, but has yielded a head-to-head victory to the No. 2 Bulldogs (36.84).
Owensville currently slots in as the No. 3 team with 33.46 points, but would presumably bump St. Clair down a spot in the Dutchmen can win on Friday.
Rounding out the district are St. James (2-6, 23.07), Westminster Christian Academy (1-7, 22.48), Principia with Whitfield (1-6, 19.41) and Salem (0-8, 12.82).
Box Score
STC - 14+20+15+7=56
WIN - 6+6+0+0=12
First Quarter
STC - Josh Hawkins 7 run (kick failed), 9:00
STC - Gabe Martinez 34 run (Cameron Simcox run), 2:02
WIN - AJ Patrick 100 kick return (run failed), 1:40
Second Quarter
STC - Simcox 11 run (Nathan Bess kick), 10:31
WIN - Patrick 26 pass from Anthony Fletcher (run failed), 6:55
STC - Simcox 8 run (Bess kick), 4:19
STC - Hawkins 3 run (kick failed), 1:17
Third Quarter
STC - Simcox 41 run (Simcox run), 10:32
STC - Dawson Husereau 11 run (Bess kick), 6:44
Fourth Quarter
STC - Isaac Nunez 3 run (Bess kick), 8:53