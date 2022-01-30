The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs and New Haven Shamrocks will get to see each other a few weeks early.
Already scheduled to meet in Four Rivers Conference play Feb. 15, the teams will also match up Saturday in Gasconade County for the consolation final of the Hermann Tournament at 4 p.m.
St. Clair (9-7) earned its way into the consolation game with a 54-44 victory against Linn (1-6) Thursday.
The Bulldogs led at each checkpoint — 12-6 after one quarter, 21-18 at the half and 39-34 to end the third period.
St. Clair extended its lead by five in the final quarter.
“We really executed well on offense in the second half,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We didn’t play well in the second quarter and let them get it to three at the half, but we finished plays when we needed to down the stretch.”
Isaac Nunez led the way with 15 points, followed closely by Jordan Rodrigue with 14.
Austin Dunn and Carter Short both posted 11 points.
Caleb Walters chipped in two points and Michael Givens scored one.
“We had really good balance on offense,” Isgrig said. “Jordan hit some big shots for us and Carter finished inside for us late. Isaac was efficient and did a good job attacking the basket.
“In the second half, Austin showed a lot of leadership and got us in the right spots,” he said.
Short posted nine rebounds.
Other rebound totals included Rodrigue (six), Nunez (four), Hayden Johnson (three), Walters (three), Dunn (two) and Givens (one).
Austin Grellner’s 18 points were the high mark for Linn.
Noah Hall (11 points) and Zach Dodson (10) both hit double figures for the Wildcats.
Keagan Heywood’s three points and two from Zach Hatfield rounded out the scoring.
Other games in the final round of the tournament Saturday pit Linn against Wright City for seventh place, St. James against Montgomery County for third and California against Hermann for the championship.