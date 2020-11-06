Two of St. Clair’s returning state qualifiers are going back to Columbia, but they aren’t going alone.
Junior Case Busse and sophomore Hanna Spoon have both qualified to run in the Class 4 state championship races Friday morning at Gans Creek Recreation area in Columbia for the second year in a row. This year, senior Austin Tobben has also qualified.
The Bulldogs ran in the Class 4 District 2 race this past Saturday in Sullivan at the Campbell Chapman Sports Complex, finishing fourth as a team with 94 points in the boys race and sixth in the girls’ team standings with 144 points.
Pacific was the team district champion in the boys race with 61 points. Cor Jesu had a dominant showing in the girls race, pushing the top four individual finishers across the line first and finishing with a team score of 18.
Boys
Rolla’s Nathaniel Pohlsander won the race in 17:18.22, followed by Affton’s Jacob Minner in 17:24.72.
Busse ran third individually, finishing in 17:57.28, passing Affton senior Gavin Knapp in the final stretch.
“Case ran a great race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “He was fourth the whole race until the last meter and then he just gutted it out and took third. He has a phenomenal competitiveness about him. The meet was just another culmination of all the hard work he put in.”
Tobben pushed his way up to 14th place in 19:40.2.
“Austin Tobben is a great story,” Martin said. “He decided that he wanted to go to state and was willing to put his body through a lot of pain to get there. He is one of the most determined young men I know. Going in he was ranked 20th. He got into the top 15 by the first mile and just kept grinding.”
This was just the second season running for Tobben.
“Austin didn’t start cross country until junior year (after I talked to him about joining while chaperoning a school dance),” Martin said. “Then he had severe shin splints that cut his junior season short. His whole story is inspiring. He decided in his mind (he) was going to make it happen and it did.”
Also running for St. Clair Saturday were Jonathan Brewer (23rd, 20:28.89), Aiden Kern (26th, 20:47.22), John Davenport Cortivo (36th, 22:01.37), Kainalu Souza (38th, 22:43.22) and Ryan Bozada (41st, 23:28.9).
Girls
Frances Luna led the Red Knights with the top finish of 20:04.48. Three of her teammates finished under 21 minutes to each make the top four. Eva Morie’s eighth-place finish secured the district title for Cor Jesu.
Spoon is 2-2 in making the state cut after also qualifying last season as a freshman. She placed 15th Saturday in 22:45.5.
“Hanna Spoon is another inspiring story,” Martin said. “She was out for three weeks this season because of illness. When she did come back, progress was slow. Districts was the best race I have ever seen her run. She was 16th with 600 meters to go, then put a big move on the girl in front of her. Hanna kept going and the girl didn’t follow. We preach to the kids to pass with authority and it paid off for Hanna. Hanna showed a lot of heart and how talented she really is. They make me a proud coach.”
St. Clair’s other runners included Arin Halmich (26th, 23:51.73), Melodi Miller (28th, 24:07.35), Elexis Wohlgemuth (36th, 26:05.56), Ella Edsel (39th, 26:20.9), Chloe Machen (50th, 29:30.52) and Taylor Sikes (55th, 32:00.45).
The Class 4 girls race starts Friday’s festivities in Columbia at 8:30 a.m. The Class 4 boys run at 11 a.m.